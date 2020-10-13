Lasso 'swings away' on back nine, finds state golf medal

Columbus High sophomore Sarah Lasso struggled through some inconsistency early on Tuesday. In and around the greens on the front nine at Norfolk Country Club, she couldn't quite get a handle on her putter nor her wedge.
Lasso was only one shot behind her pace from the day before at the Class A girls state golf championship, but she had also fallen victim to double bogeys on four and five. Behind four players that were tied ahead of her for the final medalist position after day one, Lasso decided it was time to let it go - the nerves, the anxiety, whatever other pressure she might have felt while that close to earning state hardware.
That approach gave her a back-nine total, one shot better than her Monday score, and left Lasso one shot inside the top 15 for the final state medal.
She joined exclusive Discoverer company with that achievement. In the past 20 state tournaments, only two other Columbus High sophomores have won a state medal.
Other Columbus golfers included junior Jacey Hughes carding a 92 and tying for 30th, junior Kaidence Spiegel shooting a 98 and tying for 52nd and senior Sarah Massman putting together a round of 94 for 59th place.
"Once I got to the back nine, it's more like a breather because it's a start over, it's a fresh start to get better. My chipping got way better, my putting got better, and, not only that, my approach shots got better," Lasso said. "I think it was all about just relaxing and swinging away."
Lasso posted an 87 on Monday with a front nine 43 and back nine 44. She totaled seven pars, seven bogeys and four doubles. Two of those doubles came in the final four holes. Even just bogeys on 15 and 17 would have had her tied for 13th.
Instead, though she was only one shot away from the top-15, Lasso also had to pass four players, score better than another player tied with an 87 and hold off three others behind her two shots back of a medal.
All eight of those players posted a higher score than the day before. Lasso had the exact same round in one sense - seven pars, seven bogies and four doubles. But she closed two shots better over the final four holes.
She and her parents waited in the clubhouse as scores came in and updated the leaderboard projected on a screen. Lasso was sitting 15th when she began the wait, and it stayed that way until her coaches and parents gave her a thumbs up.
"It can be very, very nerve-wracking, especially when there's still a few groups behind you waiting to finish," Lasso said. "It was definitely a cool moment for me to get 15th. ...We were jumping up and down in celebration."
CHS wasn't officially part of the team competition after coming up one shot short of the top three in the district meet last week. Had the Discoverers qualified, the total they put together would have been good enough for 10th.
Lasso barely missed out on state last year as a freshman in the individual differential standings. Hughes golfed in the Class tournament last year and was 27th with a 183 total. She was one shot better in her second trip to state but eight shots back of the medal stand.
Hughes shot 90-92 for the tournament. Spiegel shot 94-98. Massman, in her one and only state appearance, cut eight strokes from her day one total: 102-94.
"What a fitting way to end her senior year at state in one of her best rounds of the year on a tough course," coach Anne Robertson said. "Jacey and Kaidence were a little disappointed, but I've got three plus Josalyn (Bice), who came up and watched today, back for next year.
"They're trying to figure out, this is what we need to do in the offseason to be back here next year."
Columbus last qualified for state as a team in 2017 in the Class B tournament. The Discoverers were last in the Class A state tournament as a group in 2013.
"Now that we all know that we overthought it, if that makes sense, we overthought how we were going to go into districts. We know that we are capable of making it to state; well capable," Lasso said. "It really does give us a boost of motivation for next year, and hopefully all medal next year, which would be great."
North Platte won the Class A state title by 23 shots over Lincoln Pius X. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 13-shot cushion after day one then doubled that despite adding 12 more strokes than the day before.
Pius junior Nicole Kolbas won the girls state title with a two-day total of 140, four strokes under par. She led by three after Monday then rolled in seven birdies to go with four bogies and take the title over Omaha Westside junior Kaitlyn Hanna.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
