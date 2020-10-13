Lasso 'swings away' on back nine, finds state golf medal

Lasso posted an 87 on Monday with a front nine 43 and back nine 44. She totaled seven pars, seven bogeys and four doubles. Two of those doubles came in the final four holes. Even just bogeys on 15 and 17 would have had her tied for 13th.

Instead, though she was only one shot away from the top-15, Lasso also had to pass four players, score better than another player tied with an 87 and hold off three others behind her two shots back of a medal.

All eight of those players posted a higher score than the day before. Lasso had the exact same round in one sense - seven pars, seven bogies and four doubles. But she closed two shots better over the final four holes.

She and her parents waited in the clubhouse as scores came in and updated the leaderboard projected on a screen. Lasso was sitting 15th when she began the wait, and it stayed that way until her coaches and parents gave her a thumbs up.

"It can be very, very nerve-wracking, especially when there's still a few groups behind you waiting to finish," Lasso said. "It was definitely a cool moment for me to get 15th. ...We were jumping up and down in celebration."