Late first half goal sinks Scotus girls in state semis

OMAHA – The Shamrocks were about to survive 40 minutes of defensive soccer when, perhaps, that very thought crossed their mind and gave way to a devastating letup. Skutt Catholic sophomore Addison Burt took advantage and made Scotus pay for it.

With the first half clock ticking inside the final minute, Burt made a run down the slot toward the Shamrock goal. The defense kept backing up and gave Burt 10 yards of space from about 30 out and she let it fly. Her rising shot sneaked over the fingertips of Scotus goalkeeper Faith Weber, off the post and down past the goal line.

Freshman Presley Douglass added a second in the 49th minute and senior Elizabeth Rosenthal a third at 62 minutes right after a lightning delay and finalized a 3-0 Skutt Catholic Class B state semifinal win over Scotus Central Catholic on Saturday at Morrison Stadium.

Scotus had just one shot in the game, lost 22-goal scorer Libbie Brezenski to injury, saw defender Shelby Brandenburg go down and resembled the walking wounded once the match reached its conclusion. The loss ends Scotus hopes for a first state title in 20 years. The Shamrocks finish 16-3 and graduate three seniors.

Check back later and it Tuesday’s edition for more on state soccer.

