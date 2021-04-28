Late goals lift Scotus boys at Hastings

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer has discovered all sorts of new things about itself during the current four-match win streak. Tuesday, though, might have been the most revealing.
Scotus trailed early on in a road match at Hastings but drew even less than five minutes later and eventually found the game-winner late in the second half.
The Shamrocks had led or been tied in each of the previous three wins and had only ever trailed once in any of its other seven victories. That deficit came at Kearney Catholic in a match that finished 1-1 and was decided by a shootout.
Scotus didn't need extra time like it did on that trip out west two weeks ago. Following Frank Fehringer's equalizer in the first half, Chance Bailey scored the game-winner with six minutes remaining. Matt Dolezal added an insurance goal four minutes later.
More importantly, the 'Rocks responded to falling behind and, with some urging by the coaching staff, learned how to attack what a defensive-minded opponent would allow on its end of the field.
"We didn't play like ourselves, especially in the first half; we made some silly mistakes. Then, in the second half, our keeper never touched the ball; we just couldn't find the back of the net," coach P.J. Miller said. "Luckily, we did late. But Hastings packed it in quite a bit and it was hard to penetrate."
Hastings took a 1-0 lead just 14 minutes in following a mishap in goal. The frustration for that one was obvious. But while it was the first deficit in 10 days, there was little concern. Hastings had only scored eight goals in 11 matches before Tuesday and came in 1-10. Scotus wasn't overconfident but trusted it had the firepower to overcome what little offense the Tigers could muster.
The Shamrocks responded almost immediately on a Hastings handball in the box. Fehringer stepped to the spot for the PK and scored his 11th on the season.
But after that brief flurry of offense, the two sides settled into a game of cat-and-mouse. Scotus couldn't find room in the attacking zone and was in real danger of allowing a mismatched opponent to force overtime.
"Our guys, they needed to adapt to what was given to them," Miller said. "At halftime, we talked about how the backside wing was open every single time, and they finally started attacking it and we finally started getting penetration."
That focus produced the next goal when the 'Rocks reversed fields and Ted Fehringer sent a through ball to the end line for Bailey. He and the Tiger keeper came together but Bailey was up on his feet quicker following a deflection and sent the game-winning shot on frame.
Forced to push up the field down two, Hastings saw Scotus double its lead quickly. The Shamrocks were content to play it in the corner and kill the clock. It was played out to the slot, the Tiger keeper came out to try and clear it but Dolezal arrived first and scored on an empty net.
The final 40 minutes was a lesson in recognizing opportunities.
"And take advantage of those opportunities when they arise," Miller said. "There were too many times it wasn't there and we didn't make that pass, or when the pass was made and we had an opportunity to shoot we didn't. This game shouldn't have been close."
Scotus improved to 8-6 with one more match on the regular-season schedule. SCC hosts Elkhorn North on Thursday before opening subdistrict play at 3 p.m. Saturday at Wilderness Park against 0-13 Seward.
Schuyler and Lakeview make up the other side of the bracket.
As Scotus prepares for the postseason with one more tune-up, Miller is looking for offensive consistency. With the playoffs approaching, he said, the Shamrocks must do a better job of building a more consistent attack and building it faster than what it showed on Tuesday.
"The last three games it looked like we were kind of hitting that stride. This one, it was a little something we weren't used to," Miller said. "They sat back with eight or nine guys in the box and never really had an offensive threat. We've got to find ways to break that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.