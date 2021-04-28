Late goals lift Scotus boys at Hastings

Hastings took a 1-0 lead just 14 minutes in following a mishap in goal. The frustration for that one was obvious. But while it was the first deficit in 10 days, there was little concern. Hastings had only scored eight goals in 11 matches before Tuesday and came in 1-10. Scotus wasn't overconfident but trusted it had the firepower to overcome what little offense the Tigers could muster.

The Shamrocks responded almost immediately on a Hastings handball in the box. Fehringer stepped to the spot for the PK and scored his 11th on the season.

But after that brief flurry of offense, the two sides settled into a game of cat-and-mouse. Scotus couldn't find room in the attacking zone and was in real danger of allowing a mismatched opponent to force overtime.

"Our guys, they needed to adapt to what was given to them," Miller said. "At halftime, we talked about how the backside wing was open every single time, and they finally started attacking it and we finally started getting penetration."

That focus produced the next goal when the 'Rocks reversed fields and Ted Fehringer sent a through ball to the end line for Bailey. He and the Tiger keeper came together but Bailey was up on his feet quicker following a deflection and sent the game-winning shot on frame.