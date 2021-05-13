Late Knight goals drop 'Rocks in Omaha

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scotus sophomore Issak Liebig briefly broke free on a run to the net but couldn't get all of his shot when the defender caught up inside the penalty area. His try required a tipping save over the bar in the 53rd minute.

Adam Quinn had a header sent weakly to the Knight keeper just a minute later and Caballero just missed an open look at the net in the 57th minute when a defender arrived in time to block his shot.

"Once we settled in, we started to take over. We just couldn't get that clean shot," Miller said. "We had a couple of good rips in the first half that went just wide left."

Carter Filipi cracked a shot from a distance that took a bounce off the turf but redirected right to the keeper in the 73rd minute. The ensuing goal kick then a pass up field delivered the eventual game winner to Held.

He used his speed to beat a Shamrock defender on the wing then cut back in the box just before center back Trenton Cielocha arrived. Held sent it wide and tucked in next to the far post for a 1-0 lead.