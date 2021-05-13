Late Knight goals drop 'Rocks in Omaha

OMAHA - The Scotus Central Catholic boys looked to be on the verge of wearing down Elkhorn Mount Michael and creating the first goal of the game Thursday at the Class B boys soccer state tournament.
But just as the Knights were beginning to show some fatigue, and the Shamrocks looked to be in the driver's seat, it was Mount Michael that struck first. Moments after the third Scotus try on the frame of the second half, Mount Michael countered with an unassisted goal by sophomore Harper Held in the 74th minute. Senior Joe Chouinard added a second goal five minutes later and ended Scotus hopes for a long run in Omaha.
The Shamrocks had difficulty penetrating the Knight back line in the first half, began to create better scoring chances but never capitalized.
Mount Michael ended the Scotus season at 12-7 and handed the Shamrocks a second straight loss after beating them 3-0 in the fourth game of the season. It was the 15th trip to state for the boys program and the first in five years.
"For this group, I think we took a step forward. We have (seniors) Ross (Thorson) and Matthew (Dolezal), great kids, and they helped build this back to where it needs to be," coach P.J. Miller said. "Now, we've just got to keep building, keep working."
As expected by Miller, his group had some mental and emotional adjustments to make early. Scotus attacked to the south in the first half and faced the Omaha skyline in the background. When you're used to shooting at cornfields and ditches, Miller said, a few skyscrapers tend to intimidate.
Mount Michael had the first six attempts and the only shots on goal in the first 40 minutes. Scotus keeper Josh Bixenmann scooped up a low liner at the near post in the 11th minute, easily caught a direct kick from distance in the 14th minute and was in the right spot in the 34th minute when a header came at him on the line.
Scotus didn't create a shot until the 22nd minute when Manny Caballero fired a rocket from 20 yards out but whistled it wide. Scotus had two more sent to the net but had its best chance in the 23rd minute when Frank Fehringer was temporarily unmarked at the top of the box.
He couldn't quite control a hard pass and make an attempt. When he had it settled down a split second later, the defense had arrived.
Mount Michael had the first look at breaking the deadlock after halftime with a corner in the 45th minute but wouldn't see another dangerous chance until its late goal.
Scotus sophomore Issak Liebig briefly broke free on a run to the net but couldn't get all of his shot when the defender caught up inside the penalty area. His try required a tipping save over the bar in the 53rd minute.
Adam Quinn had a header sent weakly to the Knight keeper just a minute later and Caballero just missed an open look at the net in the 57th minute when a defender arrived in time to block his shot.
"Once we settled in, we started to take over. We just couldn't get that clean shot," Miller said. "We had a couple of good rips in the first half that went just wide left."
Carter Filipi cracked a shot from a distance that took a bounce off the turf but redirected right to the keeper in the 73rd minute. The ensuing goal kick then a pass up field delivered the eventual game winner to Held.
He used his speed to beat a Shamrock defender on the wing then cut back in the box just before center back Trenton Cielocha arrived. Held sent it wide and tucked in next to the far post for a 1-0 lead.
With Scotus pressing for the equalizer, Chouinard was all alone just a few steps outside the box on another counter attack. He ripped a liner from about 22 yards out and made it 2-0 with less than two minutes remaining.
"Trenton was there, and (Held) just cut back a split second before he could make a play on the ball," Miller said. "He got an open look and he hit it."
The loss dropped the Shamrocks' all-time record at state to 22-9. Scotus had won its last 12 in a row at Morrison Stadium including state titles in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2016. It's just the sixth first-round loss the 'Rocks have ever experienced at state in 15 trips.
Miller and his group are confident they'll have another opportunity very soon. Thorson and Dolezal are the only seniors. Scotus carries over eight juniors and 14 underclassmen.
"We've got a great core coming back. I'm ready for next season," Miller said. "It'll just keep getting better."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.