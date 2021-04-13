Late runs come too late for CHS

Columbus High baseball fell into a five-run hole, mounted a comeback but fell a run short in suffering a 5-4 loss on Monday to No. 6 Lincoln Southwest.

Southwest scored single runs in the first and second, added two in the fourth and another in the fifth before Columbus woke up in the bottom of the fifth.

Still, it wasn't enough against Southwest senior Dylan Cox. Cox went all seven innings, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out nine. He set down the first 11 in a row before a Colin Flyr double in the fourth finally put a Discoverer on base.

Columbus dropped to 8-8 with the loss and was back at Pawnee Park Legion Field Tuesday against Hastings.

A Southwest home run in the first inning gave the visitors an early lead after it looked as if Colin Flyr worked out of trouble. He walked the first batter he faced then struck out the next after the walk was eliminated on a caught stealing. Silver Hawk senior Brock Merkel made it 1-0 on the first pitch he saw. A one-out single then two-out double made it 2-0 in the second. A leadoff walk and another home run in the fourth extended the deficit to 4-0. A two-out double with two on staked Southwest to a 5-0 advantage before Columbus came firing back.