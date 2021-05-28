Lavicky's hit gives Reds wild 8-7 win

A fourth straight hit made it 7-4 and there were still no outs. The Reds had a chance for their first at short in the sixth at-bat of the inning but it wasn't fielded cleanly and no throw was made. A single up the third base line made it 7-6 in the next at-bat

Two strikeouts and a fielder's choice finally ended it but not before the 10th hitter of the inning singled to left and tied it.

Anderson led off the bottom with a walk, Cadyn VanBuskirk was hit by a pitch and Turner Halvorsen singled to shallow center. Logan Salak was retired on an infield fly but Lavicky stepped in, smashed the first pitch he saw foul then waited for a split second longer on the next and won the game.

"You're always thinking about that backyard walk-off that you practice, but it was pretty reassuring I had Ternus right behind me, knowing if I didn't get it done I had somebody right behind me that would for sure get it done," Lavicky said. "I knew I was trying to put it in air, and I got out a little bit in front of it. I knew I just needed to wait back a little bit more and do the same swing and get it up in the air."

It was Lavicky's lone hit but his biggest so far this season. Ternus, Brenden Sloup and Carson Hoefer each had two hits. Salak smashed a double.