Lavicky's hit gives Reds wild 8-7 win

Krae Lavicky's sharp liner to left field walked it off for the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds in a wild 8-7 win Thursday at Pawnee Park Legion Field.
Landon Ternus cruised through five innings of work without a hit and left with a 7-0 run when Yutan mounted a seventh-inning comeback that forced the Reds back up to the plate in the bottom half.
The first three OWA hitters reached base then Lavicky came up with one down and needed just two pitches to finally put the visitors away. His single to left field scored Blake Anderson and put a positive spin on what would have been an otherwise embarrassing finish.
Ternus struck out eight and walked seven but was given a no-decision following Yutan's dramatics in its final at bat. The Reds improved to 2-1.
"A win is a win anyway you can get it," coach Mike Sloup said. "Obviously, going into the top of the seventh we thought we were on cruise control and could get those last three outs, and we had it up to two outs and just couldn't get that third one."
To be fair, the comeback wasn't fully a result of an OWA meltdown. An error at shortstop started the inning but then three straight hitters reached on a pop up in shallow center that eluded everyone and back-to-back bleeders that were hit just softly enough to land between short stop and left field.
A fourth straight hit made it 7-4 and there were still no outs. The Reds had a chance for their first at short in the sixth at-bat of the inning but it wasn't fielded cleanly and no throw was made. A single up the third base line made it 7-6 in the next at-bat
Two strikeouts and a fielder's choice finally ended it but not before the 10th hitter of the inning singled to left and tied it.
Anderson led off the bottom with a walk, Cadyn VanBuskirk was hit by a pitch and Turner Halvorsen singled to shallow center. Logan Salak was retired on an infield fly but Lavicky stepped in, smashed the first pitch he saw foul then waited for a split second longer on the next and won the game.
"You're always thinking about that backyard walk-off that you practice, but it was pretty reassuring I had Ternus right behind me, knowing if I didn't get it done I had somebody right behind me that would for sure get it done," Lavicky said. "I knew I was trying to put it in air, and I got out a little bit in front of it. I knew I just needed to wait back a little bit more and do the same swing and get it up in the air."
It was Lavicky's lone hit but his biggest so far this season. Ternus, Brenden Sloup and Carson Hoefer each had two hits. Salak smashed a double.
OWA led 4-0 after the first inning on two hits and five walks but nearly regretted leaving the bases loaded. Halvorsen made it 1-0 on Salak's double, Ternus doubled and drove in Salak, Lavicky scored on a passed ball after reaching on a walk and courtesy runner Jonathan Fernandez came in on Sloup's RBI ground out to the pitcher.
Joel Thomas reached on an error in the third and made it 5-0 when the Yutan pitcher threw away Anderson's attempted sac bunt. In the fourth, Ternus singled and his courtesy runner, Fernandez, stole second and came home on a two-base error. Sloup singled and scored to make it 7-0 on Thomas' hit through the right side.
"There was nothing that we did really wrong there, our pitching was still good, they just had the luck of the hits at that point; that's baseball," coach Sloup said. "They hit it just right. That's part of the game; you've got to overcome it. That's a good test for our kids."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Yutan..................................................................0-0-0-0-0-0-7 -- 7-7-3
Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds......................4-0-1-2-0-0-1 -- 8-11-2
WP: Brenden Sloup IP, H, 0R, 0BB, 1K. 1B: Turner Halvorsen, Krae Lavicky 1, Landon Ternus 1, Brenden Sloup 2, Joel Thomas 1, Carson Hoefer 2, Blake Anderson 1. 2B: Logan Salak, Ternus. RBI: Salak, Lavicky, Ternus, Sloup, Thomas. R: Halvorsen, Salak, Sloup, Thomas, Anderson, Jonathan Fernandez, Cadyn VanBuskirk. BB: Halvorsen, Lavicky, Thomas, Anderson 2, Zandyr Kohl. SB: Halvorsen, Fernandez.