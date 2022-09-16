Lawrence places fourth at Norfolk, Lasso medals at Norfolk Invite

Columbus High senior Noah Lawrence raced to his second top-five finish at Friday's Norfolk Invite at Skyview Park. Lawrence led the Discoverers with a fourth-place time of 16 minutes, 50.97 seconds for his third medal of the season. Norfolk junior Isaac Ochoa won the race with a time of 15:45.11.

Alex Ienn and Heath Dahlke placed 13th and 14th overall, respectively. Ienn posted a time of 17:42.64 and Dahlke ended with a mark of 17:46.79.

The Discoverer boys ended the meet as the runner-up with 94 points. Omaha Skutt Catholic won the meet with 41 points. Erick Alarcon ended the race in 26th and Noah Edwards crossed the finish in 38th.

Liberty Larsen was the first CHS runner to complete the race, crossing the line at 22:30.61 for 20th place. Hannah and Hailey Kropatsch ended the race in 24th and 25th, respectively. As a team, the CHS girls placed fifth.

Lasso medals at Norfolk Invite

In a tune-up leading to the state tournament next month, Columbus High golf competed at Wednesday's Norfolk Invite at Norfolk Country Club.

Lasso led the Discoverers with a sixth-place score of 80. Grand Island's Hailey Kenkel and Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas tied for the tournament's lowest score of 72.

Molly Goc ended the round in 29th place with a 90. Jersey Odgaard scored a 107, Elizabeth Mowrey carded a 111 and Ella Mae Shevlin posted a 120.

Columbus tennis at Millard North

Discoverers tennis competed at Thursday's Millard North Invite at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha. They finished in eighth with 16 points.

Columbus shuffled its tennis lineup for this meet. Bohden Jedlicka and Blake Wemhoff combined to finish in seventh place winning two matches. Alan Estrada Morales and Carter Goc placed eighth.

Carter Trebac finished the tournament in eighth place in #2 singles and Alex Zoucha ended the day in 10th in #1 singles.

Jedlicka/Wemhoff bookended the day with wins in #1 doubles. They shut out Omaha Burke in 8-0 in the first match of pool play. They lost 8-2 to Omaha Westside, 9-7 to Millard West and 8-6 to Papillion-La Vista to end round-robin play. In the seventh-place match, Jedlicka/Wemhoff defeated Norfolk 8-6.

Estrada-Morales/Goc won their first match of the day, defeating Omaha Burke 8-4. They lost to Westside and Millard West 8-2 and to Papillion-La Vista 8-4 to head to the seventh-place match. They were defeated by Norfolk 8-6.

Trebac won a match by retirement. In the final three matches of pool play, he lost 8-0, 8-2 and 8-0. In the seventh-place match, Trebac was defeated by Millard South 8-6.

Zoucha went 0-4 in pool play and squared off against Omaha Central in the ninth-place match. Central won it 8-1 as Zoucha won two games during the tournament.