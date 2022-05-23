Leaving his mark: Tanner Pfeifer exits St. Francis with four state medals

OMAHA - Humphrey Saint Francis senior Tanner Pfeifer put a cap on a tremendous career with four medals on Saturday, three he earned on his own and one relay that combined to leave the Flyers with a top-10 finish in Class D.

Pfeifer started his final trip to Burke Stadium with a tie for sixth in the high jump, ran the anchor leg of the 3200 relay to a seventh place finish then posted the fifth-fastest preliminary time in the 400 on Friday. He came back Saturday and took silver in the 800 and bronze in the 400.

Saint Francis finished with 18.5 team points and Pfeifer directly produced 16.5 of those on his own. Add in his share of the 2 points in the relay and he earned 17 of the total.

Overall, he finishes with five state medals counting the bronze he picked up last year in the high jump. For a guy who's been contributing for the Flyers since he was a freshman, it only seemed right he went out one last time with a team result that had his fingerprints all over it.

"It's something special to go down in four events, but I kind of surprised myself to place in all of them," Pfeifer said. "I wasn't sitting too good in the 800, but I ended up getting second in that. That was quite a surprise to me, and the 400 was a close race between second, third and fourth. I kind of had to give it my all to get third place, but it was a lot of fun to go out like that."

Pfeifer's high jump bronze his junior year accounted for all six points for St. Francis and a 32nd-place team finish last spring. The Flyers scored 10 points in 2019 and were 26th. They had just seven and were 30th in 2017.

Saturday marked 10 years since the St. Francis boys last made the top 10. The 2012 team was sixth on a total of 32 points and eight total medals - Jarrod Podliska had three in the 300 hurdles (second), 400 (fifth) and 110 hurdles (seventh).

Pfeifer's 2022 state meet included a PR in the 800 of 2 minutes, 4.59 seconds and a new season best for the 3200 relay by more than 10 seconds. He was off his top high jump mark (6 feet, 1 inch) by just an inch and ran 53.20 in the 400.

His teammates on the 2-mile relay were Colton Weitfeld, Brock Pfeifer and Garrett Zach.

Most impressive was Pfeifer's run in the 800. Although he was in the first head, where medals are tough to come by, he ran more than eight seconds better than his previous best this season. At 2:04.59 he knew he had a chance since that matched the tope time for the field from those posted at the district meet. In fact, it matched it exactly.

Calvin Finley of Ansley-Litchfield ran 2:04.59 at his district meet then hit the line at 2:03.67. Pfeifer watched and waited and saw his time stand up for silver. Johnson ran a 2:04.60 while St. Edward's Cole Mowrey made two laps in 2:03.67 for gold.

"I was feeling pretty good. I ran a pretty smart race," Pfefier said. "When people get down to state they kind of lose their minds on what they're trying to do, and there were some kids that we're sprinting. I ran my normal race, and it worked out for me."

The St. Francis girls started off state with a title defense of their two-mile relay gold but then didn't collect another medal until Saturday's 1600. Junior Hannah Baumgart missed out on making it a three-medal trip to Omaha when she was ninth in the 800. She was second-to-last in the 1600 at the start but came all the way around for eighth.

Junior Kylee Wessel also had a close call in the high jump. Her final mark of 4-9 was 2 inches back of eighth place. The girls mile relay with Hannah's twin sister Emma, Jalyssa Hastreiter and Emma Classen were ninth and 1.73 seconds away from a medal. Anna Stricklin, 11th in the 2 mile, and Shelby Gilsdorf, 11th in the pole vault, had similar close calls.

The North Platte St. Pat's boys won the Class D title by 4 and 1/2 points over Osceola and with 10 total medals - two gold. The girls made it a North Plate St. Pat's double when they scored 46 team points and bested Sterling by six. The Irish girls had a win in the mile, four bronze medals and six total.

Tanner never earned the elusive gold older brother Trevor did in the 2019 high jump. Trevor was fourth, third then state champ as a junior. He wasn't able to defend his title due to the 2020 COVID year. Thus, Trevor is the only one between the two with a gold, but Tanner quickly points out that he's earned more overall medals also counting in football and basketball.

He also said it wasn't just good genes that made it possible. If he's remembered for anything, he'd like it to be about his determination.

"How hard I worked to get where I was. A lot of people don't see the behind-the-scenes stuff like that," Pfeifer said. "It takes a lot, a lot to do stuff like that. That's kid of what it is to be a Flyer - you've got to be willing to put in the time and effort to get where you want to be."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.