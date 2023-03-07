Libbie Brezenski has been a staple of the Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer program for the last two seasons.

Brezenski, after seeing her freshman season canceled due to COVID-19, burst onto the scene as a sophomore leading the team with 30 goals.

After a 22-goal, 10-assist junior season, Brezenski helped the Shamrocks reach the state semifinals.

Before the start of her senior season, Brezenski weighed the decision of whether to continue playing at the next level.

Thanks to a relationship with head coach Jordan Irsik, Brezenski signed to play at the next level at College of Saint Mary.

"I've known the coach since I was like 8 years old. I met her when my sister and I were playing on this Nebraska ODP team and she would give us rides there," Brezenski said. "I've known her for a long time and she's always mentioned wanting me to go there. St. Mary is a great school. My Mom and aunts went there. I think I'll have a really good time there so I'm really excited."

Brezenski battled with torn labrums in her hips, so she said it was a big debate of whether she wanted to play college soccer, but she felt she didn't want her soccer career to end. Scotus head coach and Libbie's Mom, Kristie Brezenski, agreed.

"Last year especially, she had to take on the role of really the scorer. We needed someone to step up and get some goals in the back of the net. She realized she had some speed and she can convert," Kristie said. "She really started to love the game. She realized it took some hard work, but she realized how much she loved the game. She didn't know if she wanted to keep playing, but she's not ready to stay goodbye to it yet. I'm excited for her."

In two seasons with Scotus, Libbie has helped the Shamrocks post a 28-6 record with two state tournament appearances. Last year, alongside her sister Emma, they won their first game in Omaha in five years defeating Grand Island Northwest in the quarterfinals.

However, Libbie had to adjust her game with the amount of attention she attracted from defenses coming off her breakout sophomore season.

"It was really tough starting out because so many teams knew who I was and what I did the year prior, so they would double-team me and I would get really frustrated at the beginning of the season because I honestly was so hard on myself and I felt like a failure for not being able to have as many goals originally as I had the year before," Libbie said. "That kind of took a toll on me, but my parents figured it out and moved me to the wing and really opened space for my sister (Emma) and space for me. I really had to get over that hump, but once I listened to what they were trying to teach me, it worked out amazing."

Soccer means everything to Libbie. She said people have joked with her that she was born on the soccer field and took her first steps on the field.

"I have such a love for the game. Honestly, it's kind of part of who I am. I associate myself with soccer a lot," Libbie said. "I've played for multiple club teams and made so many friendships through those. I still talk to all my former teammates, so it's been really fun. The relationships I've made through the game has just been amazing."

Kristie has witnessed Libbie's rise through soccer. As she prepares to coach Libbie for the final time this season, Kristie reflected on how special it's been to watch her grow as a player.

"As a parent, it's amazing. It's always fun to see your kids excel and do something that they really love and succeed at. You find a little bit of emotion," Kristie said. "It's a little bit harder to take it home with you at night when things are frustrating, but also it's awesome when you're celebrating that success too at home. It's pretty special to be a Mom and a coach. Pretty neat."

The Shamrocks have set high goals for themselves. Libbie said she wants to push Omaha Skutt and Norris and contend for the state title this season.

As Scotus begins on their journey for their first state title since 2002 next Friday, Libbie has also set some individual goals for herself.

"I really want to beat my Mom's scoring record," Libbie said. "It's at 73 and I'm at 52, so I'm just hoping to squeeze in 21 goals here and hopefully at least tie it because my sister (Emma) will probably break it if not this year, next year so it would be kind of cool to have me break my Mom's record and then have Emma break it. Who knows maybe my other sisters will break it too. I just think that's a cute little family competition."