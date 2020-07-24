Licari sees improvement in Discoverers

After almost a week-and-a-half of restrictions, the NSAA finally allowed teams to start to play each other.

"Those are a much more typical open gyms now, what we're doing," Licari said.

Columbus also has a few team camps planned for the rest of July.

The squad on July 20 went to York and later hosted a team camp a few days later. On Tuesday, the Discoverers will go compete in Elkhorn North's camp.

For Licari, the goal of summer camp is to work on cutting down mistakes.

"For us, it's just to go there and play as clean of basketball as you can in the summer," Licari said about the goal of summer camps. "Sometimes it's a little more ragged because you don't have regular practice time."

Licari said he expects for CHS to get several games in.

The nine games are significantly less than a typical summer when CHS competes in Lincoln Pius X's summer league, but Licari said he is still grateful for the time the team was given.

He also added that he has been impressed by what he has seen in open gyms so far.