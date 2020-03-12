Life long dream becomes reality for Gomez-Garcia

Columbus High senior Sofia Gomez-Garcia grew up around the game of soccer in almost every aspect of life.
She first stepped onto the pitch at age 3 and has been tuning in to Barcelona and United States Women's National Team matches ever since. The game has, in a way, provided Gomez-Garcia an identity. She began to find her voice as a freshman who had to stand up for herself on the varsity squad a few years back.
Her vocal style will no doubt come in handy at Hastings College where Gomez-Garcia found her home in a letter of intent signing earlier this year.
"I'm really happy about it," Gomez-Garcia said after putting her signature on the dotted line. "It's something I'm super excited about. Just playing college soccer for me has been a dream since I was little.
"I was always that little girl that had that big dream of playing soccer all her life. Being able to make my dreams come true means a whole lot to me."
Garcia-Gomez started her soccer journey in the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) before eventually moving on to club.
When she was around the age of 13, she started to try out for the more prestigious club teams and challenge herself against the best. That landed her on Nebraska Select, one of the premiere club teams in the state.
While at Nebraska Select, she had the opportunity to show her talents and abilities at college showcases.
"I was playing with top players, and it was somewhere where I realized that, I actually have it in me to play at a higher level," Gomez-Garcia said. "I can actually compete with these girls that are super elite. It was somewhere where I realized what I could do with my future and it was something I wanted for my future."
In her high school career, Gomez-Garcia has been to two state tournaments, making the trip to Morrison Stadium in Omaha in her freshman and sophomore years.
The Discoverer senior plays midfield, but feel comfortable in any position.
"I really like (playing midfield) because you get to see the whole field," she said. "You get to feel the whole field. You get the play offensively and defensively, you get to have both of those mindsets.
Gomez-Garcia hasn't yet settled on a field of study but will likely end up in Criminology or another area for pre-law, she said. On the field, she has big goals as well.
Hastings College finished the season ranked No. 20 in the final NAIA poll, made the national tournament and has been a part of the national tournament for seven straight seasons.
The Broncos are a traditional GPAC power and always a national contender. Still, Gomez-Garcia believes she has what it takes to earn an immediate starting spot in the lineup.
"I guess one of my main goals, my biggest goal for next year is I hope I can start. I hope I can put in the work to be able to start," she said. "I also just hope I can grow more as a player and learn more as a player and be better than I've been before. Being able to compete to the best of my ability at the college level is my biggest goal at this point."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com