Lifelong dream becomes reality for Gomez-Garcia

While at Nebraska Select, she had the opportunity to show her talents and abilities at college showcases.

"I was playing with top players, and it was somewhere where I realized that, I actually have it in me to play at a higher level," Gomez-Garcia said. "I can actually compete with these girls that are super elite. It was somewhere where I realized what I could do with my future and it was something I wanted for my future."

In her high school career, Gomez-Garcia has been to two state tournaments, making the trip to Morrison Stadium in Omaha in her freshman and sophomore years.

The Discoverer senior plays midfield, but feel comfortable in any position.

"I really like (playing midfield) because you get to see the whole field," she said. "You get to feel the whole field. You get the play offensively and defensively, you get to have both of those mindsets.

Gomez-Garcia hasn't yet settled on a field of study but will likely end up in Criminology or another area for pre-law, she said. On the field, she has big goals as well.

Hastings College finished the season ranked No. 20 in the final NAIA poll, made the national tournament and has been a part of the national tournament for seven straight seasons.