Lincoln Journal Star Prep Soccer Ratings

Comments: Lexington won the Central Conference Tournament championship last week. In three tourney matches, Lexington scored 26 goals and conceded none. Scottsbluff moves up to No. 4. Props to Norris and Elkhorn North for meeting Scottsbluff in Kearney for matches earlier this season, giving Scottsbluff a few more matches against Nebraska competition during a season that usually includes playing several Wyoming teams. Scottsbluff beat both Norris and Elkhorn North.