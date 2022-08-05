Liz Adamy persevered to earn college scholarship at Northeast

Liz Adamy battled injuries and mental health during her time at Scotus Central Catholic. But she always leaned on soccer and the field as a safe haven to overcome obstacles.

"Soccer has always been my outlet, my escape from reality. It's my everything," Adamy said. "I feel proud of how I came through all of that and in soccer, I found an outlet that could actually help me through it all."

Her soccer journey is continuing at Northeast Community College, where she is signed to play collegiately. Adamy said it was always a dream for her to play soccer at the highest levels.

"It's really a crazy feeling because I've always dreamed about playing professional soccer. Growing up, I would always watch the USA soccer girls team and my dream was to always be them, so to finally get that step towards," Adamy said. "It may not be the dream right now, but college soccer was also my dream growing up. Meeting the coach and some of the players, they were very welcoming so I knew it was like the perfect fit for me. I'm very excited to play in a higher level."

Adamy said she attended some ID camps with the first one at Central Community College. After contacting other colleges, she connected with Northeast head coach Chad Miller. He attended her state tournament game in 2021 where Adamy met him for the first time.

"I talked to him (Miller) after the game and he said he really liked how I played and how I read the field during the game, so he wanted to meet me some time to just talk. He drove to Columbus and we talked one evening and we got to know each other more and I got to know about the team more and how the whole process works and how he described it," Adamy said. "When I went to tour Northeast, it just felt like a home away from home and I knew it was like the perfect fit so then I gave him a call one day and I told him that I chose Northeast."

Adamy was a key starter on the Shamrocks backline, leading them to back-to-back state appearances. After falling in a penalty shootout in last year's quarterfinal, Scotus reached the state semifinals after defeating Grand Island Northwest 5-1.

"Freshman year and sophomore year, she was quiet, timid," Shamrocks head coach Kristie Brezenski said. "She never was really a loud person, but her junior and senior year she played a vital role on our defense. She had a pretty big growth from her sophomore to junior to senior year, so it was awesome."

The Scotus graduate said playing at Morrison Stadium in Omaha was the biggest crowd she ever played in front of it and one of the coolest things she experienced.

"Just hearing everyone cheer, it just gives you goosebumps. It doesn't feel real. Once that ref whistles, when the game starts, my brain, my mind is all on the ball on the field. I just forget where I'm at. I'm in the zone," Adamy said. "The more people, the more conscious I am in who I'm playing as a player. Just playing in front of all those people just made me really excited to show what I'm made of and what I've gone through to get to that point."

Adamy has gone through numerous injuries during her playing career. She underwent and recovered from hip surgery two years ago and in the state semifinals in May, she suffered a torn ACL leading her to miss her freshman season at Northeast.

She said she knew her high school career was over the injury occurred. Miller was in the stands at the match in which Adamy got injured and after the game, he told her that he would be with her every step of the way through her recovery.

Adamy said she plans on being at every practice, which starts Monday, and she's going to be a manager and a part of the team during the season.

"My recovery has actually been really good. I had hip surgery two years ago and that recovery wasn't the best, so I was really not looking forward to this recovery, but it's one of the best recoveries I've had. I've had a really good support system to help through it all," she said. "I'm so thankful for everyone who has been there for me. Every day is a new challenge, but it takes the bad days to get to the good days and that has been motto for the past two months."

Although the injuries represent a setback, Adamy said that everything happens for a reason. She said she couldn't be upset at herself when she got injured because everything happens for a reason.

"Injuries are really just a bad time, but you learn more from failure than from success. I learned a lot through this injury and the recovery process," Adamy said. "I'm really thankful that I got to learn stuff through it all. It may not be a good time for it, but I know I learned a lot of things that came from the injury."

Adamy said her mental health has been a part of her life for a long time and that some things are harder to overcome than others. Whenever she was feeling down, she said, soccer provided that light and escape.

"When I was really down, I would grab my cleats, grab my soccer bad and go to the stadium and just let all my anger out on the ball. I tried new moves. I'll get frustrated if I couldn't do it, but I keep doing it until I got it and doing that made me really motivated and accomplished and that just made me excited for the next game day to come," Adamy said. "I would have a countdown for the next game day and I would always think, I put my time into the stadium then putting my time in my head and I put all that work that I did in the stadium on the field and that's what made me really proud of myself. I actually wanted to get better in who I was and stuff instead of just drowning in my thoughts in my head."

Through all the ups and downs, Brezenski and assistant coach Jon Brezenski have been by Adamy's side. The Shamrocks defender described them as the most supportive coaches she's had.

"They're always there for you. Whenever you need to talk to someone, they're never afraid to reach out to you. They know what's going on. They're parents, so they know what's going on when their teenager is off. I'm not afraid to be ever judged by them," Adamy said. "If I'm not comfortable talking with my parents, I know I have them. They're always there and Jon's (Brezenski) even my therapist. They've been the closest coaches I've ever had so I'm really thankful for them being in there."

While 2022 will be a year of watching and learning about the collegiate game, Adamy said she would be eligible to play a third year at Northeast if she chooses to do so. Kristie said she has no doubt she will come back stronger than before.

"She's (Adamy) done it before. She knows she can do it again and she knows what it takes. Both physically and mentally too is just getting yourself to get stronger and telling yourself you can do this and you're not going to get hurt again. That's just one big mental feat that she's going to have to overcome here," Kristie said. "I know she can do it. She's excited to play. She loves the sport and she's not just going to back down."