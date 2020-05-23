Local American Legion planning on baseball season

Some communities have city-sponsored teams, making it even more complicated. That's not the case for the four teams in Columbus.

"You might have noticed some cities have canceled their baseball programs," Bulkley said. "The city doesn’t sponsor baseball teams. There’s organizations that have the teams. We provide the fields. That’s the difference."

With all the measures put in place, the Legion is hoping that parents and players will do their best to follow and enforce the guidelines.

Any failure to follow the guidelines could result in the cancellation of the season.

"We’re going to ask some parents to police things," Hansen said. "The visiting team is going to have to follow the guidelines also and make sure they have insurance and everything else. There’s a couple stumbling blocks we’ll have to work through the first time through."

With much to accomplish before June 1, Hansen said he is optimistic that baseball will get underway.