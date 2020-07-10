Local players making fast friends in Shrine Bowl preparations

"My favorite part is just being back on the football field no matter what position they put me at," he said. "I'm at wide receiver for this game and it really doesn't matter to me. I like playing quarterback, I like playing defensive back, but I'm here at wide receiver and that's fine with me.

"My favorite part is getting back on the field, being able to make some contact again and getting to run the ball a little."

Palmer and Thompson are on different teams. The practice at different locations and haven't seen much of each other. Before Palmer joined the South roster, he only knew three or four Shrine Bowl teammates.

Regardless, those new faces have become fast friends. Most of Palmer's teammates congregate in the hotel lobby every evening for conversation and story telling.

Thompson is also meeting new people and forming friendships.

"It's been really good meeting a ton of new people," he said. "I've met some people I would have never expected to meet from Western Nebraska and smaller schools that bigger schools will never meet. It's kind of like a big brotherhood. We just all play football and all love the sport."