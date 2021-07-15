Local Sports Briefs: CHS athletes reminded to submit fall sports forms

CHS reminder on fall sports forms
Students going out for sports at Columbus High School are reminded that they must turn in a completed physical and sign agreement forms relating to all CHS and NSAA guidelines before the start of fall practices.
Aug. 9 is the first official practice date for all fall sports, including cheerleading, cross country, dance, football, girls’ golf, boys’ tennis, softball, and volleyball.
Physicals must be complete on or after May 1 and must be turned in to the CHS activities desk. The physical is good for all sports during the 2021-22 season. They physical must be completed before athletes are allowed to practice.
The agreement forms must be completed through the SmartSchool-K12 registration site (https://columbus2067a.cf.wordwareinc.com). Instructions for the registration can be found at the CHS school website.
For more information on a particular sport, please contact the fall coaches via email.
Cheer: Ashley Braithwait, braithwaita@discoverers.org
Dance: Megan Wemhoff, wemhoffm@discoverers.org
Football: Craig Williams, williamsc@discoverers.org
Softball: Kelsey Newman, newmank@discoverers.org
Boys Tennis: Scott Bethune, bethunes@discoverers.org
Girls Golf: Anne Robertson, robertsona@discoverers.org
Cross Country: Stacy Smith, smiths@discoverers.org
Volleyball: Jeri Otten, ottenj@discoverers.org
Scotus Booster Club Golf Scramble
The Scotus Booster Club Shonka "Green Ball Scramble" is set to take place 1 p.m. at Elks Country Club on Aug. 14. The tournament is an 18-hole event flighted by a select nine holes. The number of flights depends on the number of entries.
The field of participants is limited to the first 24 teams with paid entries. The entry fee is $95 per players and includes greens fees, hole prizes, flight prizes, two drink tickets, a cart fee, steak dinner at the Aug. 17 fall kickoff and membership into the Scotus Booster Club for the upcoming school year. Those wishing to golf only can do so for a $60 entry fee.
Couples are $140 or $120 for golf only. Entry form and fees must be sent to Scotus by July 30. Forms can be picked up at the school or downloaded from the school website: scotuscc.org.