Local Sports Briefs: CHS athletes reminded to submit fall sports forms

CHS reminder on fall sports forms

Students going out for sports at Columbus High School are reminded that they must turn in a completed physical and sign agreement forms relating to all CHS and NSAA guidelines before the start of fall practices.

Aug. 9 is the first official practice date for all fall sports, including cheerleading, cross country, dance, football, girls’ golf, boys’ tennis, softball, and volleyball.

Physicals must be complete on or after May 1 and must be turned in to the CHS activities desk. The physical is good for all sports during the 2021-22 season. They physical must be completed before athletes are allowed to practice.

The agreement forms must be completed through the SmartSchool-K12 registration site (https://columbus2067a.cf.wordwareinc.com). Instructions for the registration can be found at the CHS school website.

For more information on a particular sport, please contact the fall coaches via email.

Cheer: Ashley Braithwait, braithwaita@discoverers.org