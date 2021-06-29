Logjam in the middle: Summer means winning a spot in the middle of the Lakeview wrestling lineup

Lakeview wrestling was spending some relaxing moments together the past few days at Bluestem State Recreational Area after Wilbur Team Camp at Doane.
When the boys assemble at the campsite in the late afternoon and evenings, there are yard games to play, stories to tell and bonding to initiate. It's a serene, peaceful time out in nature.
Internally, however, it may also come with some anxiety for certain members of the lineup. Lakeview has a stacked bunch in its middleweights and could go through several alterations before the varsity is fully identified.
For now, the Vikings are directing their attention to summer opponents, the weight room and other training. Yet, there's no doubt that those who are looking to set the stage for weight class battles this winter would do well to begin making an impression now.
"This is always an eye-opener, I think, for the kids. (They think), 'Oh, there's five of us that weigh the same right now and we're all pretty good wrestlers,'" coach Jeff Bargen said. "That's happened multiple years when they start to think about, 'Who's going to gain a few pounds and who's going to cut a few pounds?' They start piecing it together as well."
Lakeview hosted a youth camp June 21-24 with about 45 wrestlers in attendance and a mix of the varsity roster helping out. Last week, Landon Ternus and Yordi Dominguez returned from Florida and the AAU Scholastic Duals at Disney World. This week just about 25 came together for the Wilbur camp that coincides with the camping trip just down the road.
Wrestlers are weighed in each day at Doane and reveal figures that begin to shape intra-squad competition over the next few months.
For the Vikings, the tough decisions will be made among a group of about 10 that weigh anywhere from 130 to 160 pounds. That group includes returning state qualifiers Owen Bargen, Andon Stenger and Hayden Johnston and a deep group that also counts Landon Maschmeier, Fabian Recinos, Brock Mahoney, Yordi Dominguez and Miguel Cullum among its members.
Ternus, who wrestled at 182 pounds as a sophomore, will likely set the roster behind him. That may also be true of Stenger, a fourth-place medalist at state.
Around or behind those two is a mix of guys that are beginning to imagine what the landscape will be in a few months.
There isn't as much depth among the lightweights, but coach Bargen said there should be enough numbers to fill all those spots. That's true of the heavyweights as well. There may still need to be some recruiting in the hallways when school starts.
Then, of course, there's the volatile nature of teenage physiology. How things will look in four months could drastically change after the team broke camp on Wednesday.
"I've seen where they lose 10 pounds as well," coach Bargen said. "As much as you kind of like to look ahead and plan, Nov. 1 rolls around and you're still wondering where you're at. You start putting pencil to paper and figuring things out."
Ternus went 8-3 on the national stage in Florida with five pins, three forfeits and three losses by decision. Dominguez matched him in wins with an 8-4 record, four pins, four decisions, two pinfall losses and two decision losses.
Dominguez wrestled at 160 and Ternus 182. Ternus was in that same class when he went 1-2 at state. Dominguez started his freshman season at 152 then ended at 160. He went 15-22 overall.
Owen Bargen went 34-12 as a sophomore, primarily at 113 pounds. Stenger was 34-7 and earned his medal at 120. Maschmeier went 8-8 at 126. Johnston was 18-15 at 145. Recinos was 20-8 mostly at 145 but also with a few matches at 152. Mahoney was an even 15-15 after starting at 160 then dropping to 152.
Lakeview is in the midst of its greatest era of wrestling. Within the last four seasons the Vikings have set new records for a number of state qualifiers, tournaments won and captured their first-ever Central Conference championship.
But there's no doubt a hunger remains after last year's trip to Omaha. Lakeview went to state with seven and won just two medals. Overall, the Vikings were 12-14.
Whether it's the lingering effects of a disappointing end or the anticipation of the battles it will take to earn a spot this winter, there's a noticeable desire among the group to do and be better.
"We've got some kids that are hungry to get there," coach Bargen said. "I can think of a lot of those kids. But then we've got Andon who's probably upset with the way his first-round match went. ...Hayden has been coming every week and competing hard, and he's ready to take that next step along with Owen. But I also see a lot of guys that are just hungry. Everyone is hoping to take that next step forward, whatever it is."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.