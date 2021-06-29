Logjam in the middle: Summer means winning a spot in the middle of the Lakeview wrestling lineup

Lakeview wrestling was spending some relaxing moments together the past few days at Bluestem State Recreational Area after Wilbur Team Camp at Doane.

When the boys assemble at the campsite in the late afternoon and evenings, there are yard games to play, stories to tell and bonding to initiate. It's a serene, peaceful time out in nature.

Internally, however, it may also come with some anxiety for certain members of the lineup. Lakeview has a stacked bunch in its middleweights and could go through several alterations before the varsity is fully identified.

For now, the Vikings are directing their attention to summer opponents, the weight room and other training. Yet, there's no doubt that those who are looking to set the stage for weight class battles this winter would do well to begin making an impression now.

"This is always an eye-opener, I think, for the kids. (They think), 'Oh, there's five of us that weigh the same right now and we're all pretty good wrestlers,'" coach Jeff Bargen said. "That's happened multiple years when they start to think about, 'Who's going to gain a few pounds and who's going to cut a few pounds?' They start piecing it together as well."