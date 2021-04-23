Loseke leads Lady Vikes past stars

Allison Loseke's goal 10 minutes into the second half stood up as the game-winner for a 1-0 Lakeview girls road victory on Thursday at Kearney Catholic.

The Lady Vikes played mostly on their heels in the first 40 minutes when the Stars won the toss, took the wind and forced the action on the Lakeview defense. Despite that advantage, the hosts were unable to penetrate the Lady Vikes' back line.

Loseke rewarded that effort from the team's primary defenders when she used the wind to her advantage for a shot from right outside the penalty area.

The win makes it eight out of nine for the Lady Vikes and earns the defense and keeper Kiara Kula its sixth shutout of the season.

"I was glad to get out of there with a win," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "The girls, now they're really looking toward Seward, finishing up the season strong and probably being the 2 seed in the subdistrict."

Loseke scored her sixth goal of the year when the Kearney Catholic keeper put a goal kick too far up into the wind and it died not far from the 18-yard box. She gained possession away from the Stars and dribbled through the defense for an open look and a low liner that found the back of the net.