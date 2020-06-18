Losing not an option for Twin River Juinors

Twin River is also loaded at pitcher with up to eight or nine arms Jarecki trusts to make outs.

It also helps that the three older players have taken a leadership role and have shown a knack for motivating their teammates.

"It's great," Jarecki said. "It means more as a coach to have those players than it does to have nine guys that will go out and win a game and not talk to each other.

"I'd rather have the kids out there that will take charge and will pump them up and pick them up. I have one rule for these guys: If they see somebody down, I want the three of them to pick them back up."

Twin River will start the season at 5:30 on Friday at home against Danneborg-Cairo-Boelus (DCB).

DCB was the Class C Senior state champion in 2019, and the Juniors finished runner-up in the state tournament.