Losing not an option for Twin River Juinors

Rocco Gehring, Korbe Urkoski and Mason Viergutz didn't think they'd actually get a baseball season with the Twin River American Legion Juniors, but that didn't stop them from practicing and staying ready just in case.
All that hard work is about to pay off, as after months of unknowns Twin River will play its first game on Friday.
Gehring, Urkoski and Viergutz are some of the primary leaders on the team and hope to put together a successful campaign in their 10-game season.
For that trio and the rest of Twin River, getting back on the field was exciting, to say the least.
"We were suspicious of how the season was going to go and we're just happy that we get a season," Viergutz said. "We can't complain about that."
Twin River has a fairly young roster. No one in this year's group will age up to the Senior squad in 2021. Regardless, head coach Andy Jarecki said that while his lineup may be young, it's also full of potential.
The group is expecting and preparing to win all of its abbreviated season while also enjoying what was once an uncertainty.
"It feels amazing," Urkoski said. "Just being able to play with my friends and being able to get out and have fun and be back on the diamond is just great."
On top of putting together a winning season this year, Twin River is also focused on building for the future.
Gehring, Urkoski and Viergutz, and their teammates also have an eye on the future, coming together as a group and building team unity that endures to 2021 when postseason tournaments are expected to resume.
"Just no fighting and everyone working together as a team and just bonding and having fun," Urkoski said about what he would consider a successful season.
Unity is also what Urkoski believes to be the strength of the group.
"Everyone knows their role," he said. "I don't think another team in Nebraska has as good as a bond as we do. We're just like brothers."
With a tight bond between the players, and a defense, presumed to be solid, Twin River believes it has a winning formula.
While the juniors said they want to enjoy the 10-game season, they also want to stay focused on winning games.
"We have the talent to have a winning record for sure," Gehring said. "I think we should have mostly wins this season. We have a lot of young talent on our team. This year is going to be our stepping stone for the coming years."
Jarecki said he thinks the team is focused and set on having a good year.
He added that this team doesn't view losing as an option.
"The boys got it," he said. "They got it bad, they want to go for blood. They're ready to play ...They all want to kick butt and take names."
Jarecki will look to his defense, which is stacked with returning players, to lead the team. Though it's a young group, he described the Juniors defense as smart baseball players.
Twin River is also loaded at pitcher with up to eight or nine arms Jarecki trusts to make outs.
It also helps that the three older players have taken a leadership role and have shown a knack for motivating their teammates.
"It's great," Jarecki said. "It means more as a coach to have those players than it does to have nine guys that will go out and win a game and not talk to each other.
"I'd rather have the kids out there that will take charge and will pump them up and pick them up. I have one rule for these guys: If they see somebody down, I want the three of them to pick them back up."
Twin River will start the season at 5:30 on Friday at home against Danneborg-Cairo-Boelus (DCB).
DCB was the Class C Senior state champion in 2019, and the Juniors finished runner-up in the state tournament.
"This group of kids, losing is not an option for them," Jarecki said. "They won't accept it. Will it happen? Maybe, but they won't accept it."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
