Lubischer battles to state golf fourth

Humphrey Saint Francis grad Jack Lubischer will never forget that time he took an 11 on a par-5 at the state tournament. Those who watched him play will never forget how he battled back from that adversity to win a state golf medal nonetheless.
Lubischer was fourth on Wednesday at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte during the boys Class D state championship. It's Lubischer's second medal after tying for 15th as a sophomore in 2019. He also qualified and was 40th as a freshman in 2018.
Although he shot double digits on the third hole of the tournament, he recovered for an 81 on the first day - still 13 shots better than his first state round as a freshman.
"I really had to battle back from there. I ended up being 9-over on day one. So, for being 6-over on one hole and ending 9-over wasn't too bad," Lubischer said. "Second day, I played a little better. Still had a few bad holes but for having 6-over on one hole I'm not too disappointed with it."
Lubischer, a lefty, sent a shot way left out of bounds on that third hole and paid for it with the mess that was the 11 on his scorecard. He started the day with back-to-back pars before needing six more shots than par on the par-5 third hole at Lake Maloney. The technical term is a sextuple bogey.
Lubischer bogeyed the next hole as well but then rolled in four pars before another bogey left him 8-over 36 on the front nine. Two birdies and two bogeys on the back gave him a first-day score of 81.
As bad as it could have been, he was only in fourth - the position he would maintain after 36 holes. But through the second trip around the course the Flyer was much better - 6-over 78 with two birdies, four bogeys and six doubles.
"Aim way right is what I took away from that," Lubischer joked about how he approached the third hole on Wednesday. "I just aimed way right and made sure I stayed away from out of bounds and ended up birdieing it the next day."
He was six shots better with a 38 on the front in the second round. But, he said, much of what happened over the 33 holes following the 11 should be credited to his coach, Erick Kessler. Because Saint Francis didn't qualify as a team, Lubischer and Kessler were out there alone. Overall, Lubischer said, it might have been a blessing in disguise.
Seeing his friends' reactions and blank faces after an 11 could have sparked some panic. Kessler helped him stay on track.
"He kind of kept my head on straight for me, saying there's a lot of golf left, even having conversations with me about things besides golf to get my mind off of it. He did a great job keeping me positive and not letting me get down on myself.
Although Lubischer was aiming to make it four Saint Francis state champions in seven years following three by Trevor Kosch in 2014, 2017 and 2018, there was still a tremendous sense of pride for what he had accomplished. As much of a roller coaster as it might have been, there was some satisfaction in earning his medal with a fight.
Brendon Walker of Mullen won the gold medal on a 146-stroke total, eight better than second place. He shot a 2-under 70 on day one and had a 10-shot lead on second place. Had Lubischer parred No. 3 he still would have been seven shots back.
North Platte Saint Patrick's won the team title by 52 shots (645-697) over Elm Creek.
"I didn't go in hoping to get fourth. I had just as good of a chance of winning as anyone. I play to win, but unfortunately, I didn't play as well as I'm capable of and had a couple bad holes," Lubischer said. "I'm not too disappointed with fourth for how everything turned out."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.