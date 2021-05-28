Lubischer battles to state golf fourth

As bad as it could have been, he was only in fourth - the position he would maintain after 36 holes. But through the second trip around the course the Flyer was much better - 6-over 78 with two birdies, four bogeys and six doubles.

"Aim way right is what I took away from that," Lubischer joked about how he approached the third hole on Wednesday. "I just aimed way right and made sure I stayed away from out of bounds and ended up birdieing it the next day."

He was six shots better with a 38 on the front in the second round. But, he said, much of what happened over the 33 holes following the 11 should be credited to his coach, Erick Kessler. Because Saint Francis didn't qualify as a team, Lubischer and Kessler were out there alone. Overall, Lubischer said, it might have been a blessing in disguise.

Seeing his friends' reactions and blank faces after an 11 could have sparked some panic. Kessler helped him stay on track.

"He kind of kept my head on straight for me, saying there's a lot of golf left, even having conversations with me about things besides golf to get my mind off of it. He did a great job keeping me positive and not letting me get down on myself.