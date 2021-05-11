Lubischer wins gold, Jags team title in Stanton

All four Jaguars that counted toward the team scoring finished in the top 15 and all five were 25th or better on May 7 at the Stanton Invite. That type of consistent performance top to bottom earned the Jaguars the team title by 11 strokes over Humphrey Saint Francis.

Brady Lund led the way with a round of 88 and finished in fourth, Jacob Tomcak was two shots back in sixth, Kellen Fiala scored a 92 and was 11th and Gavin Nelson carded 95 and was 15th. Cole Grovijohn shot 101 and didn't have his score count toward the total, but at 25th place he was still in the top half of the field.

Jack Lubischer of Saint Francis finished atop the leaderboard on a 5-over round of 77. He was seven shots better than Riley Kaup of Plainview.

Flyers following Lubischer included Tyrel Wegener in 19th with a 98, Keagan Hackerott carding 99 for 22nd and Jaden Kosch shooting 102 for 28th.

Twin River was in seventh behind an effort that included Jed Jones in 16th with a 96, Aiden Cuba scoring 100 and finishing 24th, Keaton Zarek carding 102 for 30th, Clay Grandenburger shooting 108 for 38th and Braden Ternus putting together a 115 for 51st.

The Titans had a total of 406, six back of West Point GACC in sixth and four ahead of Randolph in eighth.

