Madden sees progress in 0-2 start

Madden pointed to senior Oliver Jimenez making an impact defensively and distributing the ball. He also mentioned junior Pablo Tellez for his role as a midfield wing and senior Kevin Dominguez transitioning back to sweeper on Saturday.

Currently, Madden said the roster has most an offensively-minded makeup. The weekend helped reveal to Lakeview its need to find consistent defenders and learn how to make stops. That lesson was learned quickly from one day to the next - a sign, Madden said, of a willingness to make changes for the overall success of the group.

"Columbus had better finishers on Saturday, but our guys adjusted and played better defense," Madden said. "We learned we need to come out more defensive. You can always become better offensively, but it's going to be hard to take that mindset into a match, get down and try to fight back."

Lakeview was set for a rematch with Scotus on Tuesday before another day of rain canceled the match. Thursday will have Lakeview in Grand Island against Northwest followed by another road trip Saturday, this one to Waverly.