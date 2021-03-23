Madden sees progress in 0-2 start

Lakeview boys soccer dropped two matches at the annual Shamrock Invite over the weekend, but in a much more competitive fashion than the Vikings showed the last time they were on the field.
Lakeview fell to crosstown rival Scotus 4-0 on Friday then suffered a 10-0 loss to Class A Lakeview on Saturday. Those results track with the 2019 season when the Vikings were 1-11 with seven shutout losses and three by the 10-goal mercy rule.
But while the final scores were similar, head coach Joe Madden said there were many more signs of competitiveness from his group. He saw that in an improvement made in less than a 24-hour period.
"Although the score didn't reflect it, I thought we actually played better on Saturday than we did on Friday," Madden said. "We connected three to four passes more times and kept the ball in the middle third of the field in the first half. We even broke through to the attacking zone a few times. Columbus just has more finishers."
Scotus notched three goals in the first half in Friday's victory before adding a fourth after halftime. CHS poured in six before intermission on Saturday afternoon and four after the break.
The current makeup of the roster has a multitude of players with midfield abilities. That led to some formation adjustments from one match to the next as the players and Madden learn how best to utilize those abilities.
Madden pointed to senior Oliver Jimenez making an impact defensively and distributing the ball. He also mentioned junior Pablo Tellez for his role as a midfield wing and senior Kevin Dominguez transitioning back to sweeper on Saturday.
Currently, Madden said the roster has most an offensively-minded makeup. The weekend helped reveal to Lakeview its need to find consistent defenders and learn how to make stops. That lesson was learned quickly from one day to the next - a sign, Madden said, of a willingness to make changes for the overall success of the group.
"Columbus had better finishers on Saturday, but our guys adjusted and played better defense," Madden said. "We learned we need to come out more defensive. You can always become better offensively, but it's going to be hard to take that mindset into a match, get down and try to fight back."
Lakeview was set for a rematch with Scotus on Tuesday before another day of rain canceled the match. Thursday will have Lakeview in Grand Island against Northwest followed by another road trip Saturday, this one to Waverly.
"I think we can give up fewer goals and score more than two years ago," Madden said. "I think we have some more athleticism. We have some inexperience compared to teams out there. But relative to ourselves, we have more experienced players that can dribble, shoot and make runs. We're going to struggle against a Class A team anytime, but in our conference games we'll be a lot more competitive this year."
