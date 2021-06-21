Madison Jenny signs with Dakota Wesleyan

Columbus High soccer player Madison Jenny fell in love with the game almost as soon as she could walk. Around the age of 3 or 4, Jenny's parents signed her up for AYSO in Columbus.
"Ever since then, my love for it has just grown every time I touch the soccer ball," Jenny said.
After signing last month to play at Dakota Wesleyan, Jenny will have the chance to see that love grow on the next level. It's a welcome continuation after an abrupt end to the season this spring in the first round of the Class A playoffs and the cancellation of her junior year.
Abrupt endings are something Jenny has unfortunately become accustomed to recently. Her sophomore team lost in the subdistrict final then was left out of the district final due to other results from around the state. Making matters worse was the fact that the team CHS beat just days earlier snuck in for the last wildcard spot.
Then when junior year came and went, she didn't have the opportunity to continue to improve her skills. Despite her previous success, she entered the 2021 season not knowing how would she would perform.
It was a tough scenario for an athlete looking to play in college but unsure if she had done enough or if she'd need to have a big senior season. Leaving nothing up to chance, Jenny regained her form this spring, posting 10 goals in 15 matches. She led the team with 25 points and was named to the Central Community College-Columbus All-Star match played on May 26.
"I think not having junior set me back a little bit but senior year, I just wanted to fight hard and get everything back," Jenny said.
Dakota Wesleyan was the first school Jenny visited after her sophomore year of high school when college soccer started to become more of a reality.
After evaluating other schools around the country, including Arizona Christian University, Jenny said Dakota Wesleyan just felt like home.
"Dakota Wesleyan was like far away from home but not too far, which I really liked," she said. "The coach was very welcoming. He always texted me and asked how I was doing. He always kept me updated on things they were doing and how they were doing in their season.
"I went to visit the school again this school year and I met the team. All the girls were really welcoming. They made me feel like I was a part of the team even though they just met me. It just really felt like home."
Although she's attending college three hours north of Columbus, Jenny will encounter some familiar faces.
One of her former Columbus High coaches, Luis Pulido, coaches the men's soccer team at DWU, and she'll reunite with a couple of club soccer teammates.
"I played with Alyssa Crnic on my club team out of Fremont in Omaha so we played together there," Jenny said. "My roommate also played on the same team, her name is Deja Daniels, so she'll be going there with me so I already know my roommate and everything."
Jenny primarily played as a center forward with the Discoverers. After playing up front with two senior wingers, Jenny hopes to expand her positional versatility.
"Since I do play in the middle a lot, I am open to playing on the wing position," Jenny said. "In college, it's all new. I'll be the freshman, so they could already have a center forward so I might have to try midfield and I'm up for that."
She played under three different head coaches at Columbus High and she said that experience will aid her at the next level.
"I'm used to having a new coach so that really helped a lot," Jenny said. "I'm not just used to one coach."
Another benefit for Jenny is that conditioning at DWU is already underway after she just completed her senior season, allowing her to step right in.
Jenny's collegiate goals is to improve her all-around game, learning new skills, conditioning herself more and acclimating herself with the team.
