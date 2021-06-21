Madison Jenny signs with Dakota Wesleyan

"I think not having junior set me back a little bit but senior year, I just wanted to fight hard and get everything back," Jenny said.

Dakota Wesleyan was the first school Jenny visited after her sophomore year of high school when college soccer started to become more of a reality.

After evaluating other schools around the country, including Arizona Christian University, Jenny said Dakota Wesleyan just felt like home.

"Dakota Wesleyan was like far away from home but not too far, which I really liked," she said. "The coach was very welcoming. He always texted me and asked how I was doing. He always kept me updated on things they were doing and how they were doing in their season.

"I went to visit the school again this school year and I met the team. All the girls were really welcoming. They made me feel like I was a part of the team even though they just met me. It just really felt like home."

Although she's attending college three hours north of Columbus, Jenny will encounter some familiar faces.

One of her former Columbus High coaches, Luis Pulido, coaches the men's soccer team at DWU, and she'll reunite with a couple of club soccer teammates.