Lakeview senior Maxwell Fremarek became the first Lakeview boys golfer in five years to bring home a state medal last season.

Before teeing off his final high school season later this month, Fremarek signed to play collegiate golf at Concordia University on Tuesday.

"It feels really good. I'm real excited for the opportunity to go play at Concorida," Fremarek said. "I think it'll be a lot of fun."

The senior is a three-sport athlete playing football and basketball, but golf was the sport that he wanted to pursue at the next level.

"I visited and I just had the right feeling. I really thought it would be a great fit," Fremarek said. "I really liked the coach and their program that they have. Just got me real excited, so I was really happy in choosing that."

Vikings head coach Sandy Harrison has seen Fremarek's growth up close over the last three years. She said his determination is what stands out.

"I was excited for him. He's earned every bit of accolade he's ever gotten," Harrison said. "He's an outstanding mentor, he's a leader and he works hard on his own game."

Last year, Fremarek led Lakeview to the team's first state appearance since 2018. As a junior in his first state tournament, Fremarek tied for seventh place to bring home a state medal.

The success at state pushed Fremarek into wanting to continue to golf in college.

"Just seeing the different talents I was able to have with golf, being able to play at state and doing well there really kind of solidified a little bit," he said. "I definitely would want to do this a little bit more."

Fremarek said the biggest growth in his game has been hit-putting. He said that was shown in his scores.

"I can hit the ball far. I can do all the other stuff, but it really comes down to on the greens," Fremarek said. "I think that's what really helps me."

Lakeview begins the season on March 28. Fremarek said his individual goal is to get back to state and either match or improve his seventh-place finish. Harrison described what's made him the golfer he is today.

"He's always been that kind of a good kid that's worked hard," Harrison said. "He has blossomed into a mentor, a leader and he does a great job with the other kids."

He'll enter this season as the senior leader as the Vikings welcome three new varsity golfers to the lineup this season. After qualifying as a team a year ago, that now becomes the expectation for Lakeview.

"Not a lot of people think it's a team sport, but it's definitely a team sport. You really want to help out every single guy. Like all your teams, you can. Help them with swings or anything like that, I'm always willing to do that," Fremarek said. "Being a senior, you got to be kind of a leader and show what it takes, the hard work and everything you can to show up and be good. Just coming alongside all the players and really showing them what it takes to be a good golfer."