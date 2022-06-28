Members of Lakeview's golden era recognized by Sertoma, KLIR

It was perhaps an omen, though one more peculiar than most.

The morning of the state football championship, Lakeview offensive and defensive lineman Jaeden Jenkinson, as he often does because of the drive from Creston, came in late. Five minutes after the buses were to be loaded and on the road for Memorial Stadium, Jenkinson moseys on in as if it was a regular road trip on a Friday night.

Whatever tension or anxiety there might have been, was broken by Jenkinson once again arriving tardy. It's a story Adam Van Cleave and Eli Osten will likely tell the rest of their lives.

There are hundreds of moments the past few years that have been created in what might arguably be the golden age of Lakeview athletics.

"He walked in five minutes late from when we were supposed to leave and acted like nothing was wrong," said Van Cleave as he recounted the story once more. "Even though it was the biggest game of our life, nothing changes with him."

The Vikings have had their share of legendary figures create memorable sports moments in just over 50 years of taking the field, the court and everything else.

Certain names that always come to mind include Kaycee (Kapels) Garder and Calvin Kapels, Jim and Clete Pillen, Dusty Jura, Jeff Lake, Lori (Eberhart) Hopkins and Lynae (Loseke) Thomas. Yet, the intersection of many of these legends rarely happened in the same era.

That hasn't been the case lately when Lakeview won a football state championship, twice finished third at state volleyball, broke a 28-year state tournament drought in girls basketball, won three of the past four Central wrestling titles and returned to the top 10 of the boys state track standings. The past four years have as many if not more moments than the previous 48.

Several of those athletes who made those feats possible were recognized late this spring with awards that recognize their contributions. Sertoma Athlete of the Year Awards went to Katee Korte and Osten. KLIR Prep Club Awards were earned by Van Cleave and Lilly Rowe.

Exactly what it means to them, and how they played a part in raising the bar at Lakeview, wasn't easy for any of them to put into words. Not long ago the dreams of joining the annals of Lakeview greats was the least of their concern.

"I was terrified," Rowe remembered about her first-ever varsity volleyball practice.

"We talked to (volleyball head coach K.C. Belitz) about our freshman year to now and it's crazy to think back on that; to see younger pictures of myself is wild," Rowe said. "But I like to think I had the drive and I always wanted this. It's really cool to be here and get that honor."

Osten can identify with Rowe's early apprehension.

"Our freshman year of football, you look at those seniors and they looked pretty big; you never think you can get that big and be that good," he said. "It ended up being a great experience."

Korte leaves the volleyball program with the most efficient hitting number in a match and one of the most efficient career marks ever. She was also a regular starter on the hardwood and a dependable scorer, rebounder and defender in basketball.

Rowe is among the most prolific hitters in Lady Vikes volleyball history, coming 55 kills short of the career total mark and 25 back of the season record. She also played hoops to help her teammates achieve their goals in the winter time and was rewarded with two torn ACLs for her trouble. Regardless, she handled the situation with the typical class and maturity her coaches have credited her with during her time at Lakeview.

Adam Van Cleave is one of the fastest Vikings to wear blue and white and took the football program to the next level as a multi-use weapon defenses simply couldn't handle. His talents alone might have put Lakeview over the top. And although track was secondary, he finished his Lakeview career with two sprint and one relay medal at Burke Stadium.

Throwing blocks for him and making stops on defense was Osten who, when selected for the Shrine Bowl, was moved to guard after playing the last two years as a center. He still earned a starting spot. What does that tell you about a player when, even among the best in the state, can go from center to guard and play the majority of the offensive snaps for the North Team? Oh, and he also won a discus medal at state track.

"I think we all had dreams as little girls to accomplish some of the things we did these past couple of years, and it's just really cool to have done that," Korte said.

And yet while each of the four raised the bar and leave big shoes to fill, each also said they want those shoes to be filled by future Vikings whose major focus is on mentorship and being a good teammate.

"I hope that continues," Korte said. "I really want that for these girls and the Lakeview community; just make it continue."

Korte has bragging rights over her older sister Jordee who had a stellar career but didn't earn any season-end athlete of the year awards. Katee, jokingly, has brought that up more than once lately.

For Rowe, she's the first in the family to gain recognition but realizes she might not be the last. She'll have to wait on earning bragging rights for a few years. Until then she wants future Vikings, including those in her own family, to see the value in what she did with her leadership position.

"I just really hope I inspired the younger generations. My younger siblings, I hope I showed my little brother and my little sister that if you put in the work you can do it," she said. "I hope that (future players) say we were hard workers and we were good people outside of the sport. I hope we're remembered by the underclassmen as friendly and helpful. You want to support your teammates and create that kind of atmosphere."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

