Merlin Lahm reflects on his 41-year coaching career

Scotus Central Catholic assistant principal and activities director Merlin Lahm had been a head coach of a sport for the last 41 years, including the last 36 at Scotus. In May, he announced he was stepping down from coaching handing the keys to the cross country team to coaches Amy Sokol and Betsy Rall.

Lahm said after 41 years, it just felt like it was time to give somebody else an opportunity. During his time at Scotus, he coached four different programs. He became the boys basketball head coach in 1988 and served in that capacity until 2005.

Lahm was the head coach of the boys track and field program from 2009-16 and he led the cross country teams for the last 17 years.

"I think years and years ago, I wouldn't have thought of being in education without being a coach," Lahm said. "I look back fondly my high school and college days of athletics. Those activities that I took part in school were a big part of my experience in high school and college."

The duties of being an assistant principal and activities director, Lahm said, is his greatest responsibility. He said while coaching cross country, he was still able to get to most football and volleyball games, but he's excited to see what Sokol and Rall will do with the cross country program. Both have served as assistant coaches previously.

"I think that's what important, the success they can have. I know they'll make positive changes," Lahm said. "I know they'll find some things to do better than I did and I have total confidence in them because they're both tremendously devoted and have always been good coaches."

Lahm led the Shamrocks boys cross country team to its first state title in 2011 and the girls to three state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2016. He said he doesn't think or worry about his legacy as a coach.

"It was a daily go do your job attitude. That's still the way I look at it. Every day I've got tasks to complete and a job to do," he said. "Not really too concerned what the response is to do that or how people might see my level of contribution or anything like that. It's kind of an attitude of a task to complete."

When it comes to a coach's track record, most people look to record or the amount of state championships one has won. For Lahm, it goes beyond that hardware.

"The thing that you major your level of contribution by is the relationships forged and hopefully the influences you had on people and oftentimes you don't even know about," Lahm said. "I would like to think that I was a successful coach in just being prepared and being organized and trying to serve the athletes."

Lahm started his education career at Wakefield, spending five years there before joining Scotus in 1986. When he started, he was surrounded by legendary coaches like Frank Spenceri, who Lahm succeeded as boys basketball head coach. Other coaches included John Peterson, Jim and Gary Puetz and Vern Younger. He said he was influenced by them given how young he was as a coach.

After playing sports in high school and college, Lahm said he wanted to reciprocate what he learned to the athletes he was coaching.

"You have an opportunity to make a difference and I think a lot of times you affect those youngsters that you don't even recognize," he said. "I know I had coaches, they affected me and I'm sure they never had an idea the influence they had."

The relationships is what Lahm most enjoyed as a coach and it's also the part he'll miss the most.

"That's what it comes down to in the end," he said. "I have some really close relationships to this day with people that are now adults and were on the team I coached."

Lahm said he hopes he was able to teach each student-athlete an outlook on life that they can with them into the rest of their lives.

"I wanted to tell them what I thought was the importance of competition, the importance of your attitude and your mindset each day. All those clichés like all you can really control is your attitude and your effort," Lahm said. "I guess my hope is that the athletes I coached had an idea of my approach to life. I guess that's part of what you hope to instill that outlook, that perception of what's important. Pass some of those values you work with every day."