Mickey breaks 80, Kuhlman 8th at Highlands

Senior Brody Mickey broke 80 for the first time this season, fellow senior Brock Kuhlman earned his eighth medal of the season and Columbus was near its season-best total again when the Discoverers returned to Highlands Golf Course on Tuesday in Lincoln.

CHS shot a 321 there last week when Kuhlman won the Capital City Invite. This time, after several days of rain, Columbus faced different playing conditions and didn't have quite the same putt-making abilities on the green.

The Discoverers totaled a 327 and were eighth out of 18 teams in a tournament hosted by Lincoln Southwest.

Kuhlman shot a 38 front nine and 37 back for a 3-over 75. That tied him with Owen Tucker of Lincoln Southeast and Trey Baehr of Beatrice six shots behind tournament champion Thomas Bryson of Southeast. Kuhlman earned eighth on a scorecard playoff. Tucker was ninth and Baehr 10th.

Mickey shot 39-40 and was three shots back of making the top 15 and earning a medal.

Omaha Westside had the third-, sixth- and seventh-best players and won the team championship on a total of 295 - four shots better than Southeast.

Keaton Barnes was the third-best Discoverer on a round of 85, Tyson Weber carded an 88 and Nic Kriech put together a 95.

Columbus ahs more than a week to practice before it hits the course next in a May 13 tournament at Norfolk Country Club. The Discoverers also learned they'll play in the A-2 district at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island against six other programs on May 16.

"After two days of rain, golfers found a wet and saturated course that offered very little roll - a very different course from the dry and firm course last Thursday," coach Anne Robertson said. "Seniors Brock Kuhlman and Brody Mickey continued to show their leadership for this young team. We're pleased with today's results, but ready to get back to practice to keep fine tuning our games."

