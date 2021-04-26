Miller scores three in revenge win

Sophomore, and leading scorer, Libbie Brezenski restored the two-goal advantage when she converted a penalty kick after halftime. She beat the keeper again later in the half then set up Miller for her third on a through ball far upfield. Miller beat the defense to the ball and came in on goal where her first attempt pinballed around the keeper and Elkhorn defenders. She regathered at the left post and tapped it in for the final goal of the match.

Senior Kamryn Chohon had three assists for the game, including the corner kick that Miller scored to make it 2-0. Brezenski has 20 goals on the season.

Miller was on the wrong end of a hard, wind-aided shot that found her ribs in the first match of the season. She had been slowly working her way back to 100% since then but was often only able to play for short stretches until her breathing became much more labored.

That has subsided recently and allowed her to have more of an impact. "Finally," was the phrase she used when boys head coach, and Tanley's father, P.J., mentioned he had heard she had a great game.