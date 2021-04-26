Miller scores three in revenge win

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer dealt some payback for a two-year old loss and might have seen the reemergence of a crucial member of the team in Saturday's 5-1 win over Elkhorn.
Before the 2020 season was canceled and the Shamrocks were forced to wait until this spring, their 10-year run at state was ended in the district final by the Antlers. A sophomore member of that team, Tanley Miller, was one of the potential scoring threats left over for a squad that became much younger and less experienced after the one-year hiatus.
But an early-season injury and lingering related issues meant she had just one goal on the ledger before last week. She found the back of the net for the first time in almost a month in Thursday's blowout win at Schuyler. Saturday she put three past the keeper and looked more like what her teammates and coaches had in mind.
Scotus never trailed and improved to 8-4 on the season.
"It was finally a game where we had two full halves," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We were finally making the passes, connecting and scoring off of corners. We had a full game, which was great to see. Now is the time when we need to begin stepping up and peaking, and I think we're starting at the right time."
Miller notched the first two of the game, the second on a corner kick. Elkhorn answered when it intercepted a goal kick and came in for an unmarked shot on frame. It was a 2-1 Shamrock advantage at the break.
Sophomore, and leading scorer, Libbie Brezenski restored the two-goal advantage when she converted a penalty kick after halftime. She beat the keeper again later in the half then set up Miller for her third on a through ball far upfield. Miller beat the defense to the ball and came in on goal where her first attempt pinballed around the keeper and Elkhorn defenders. She regathered at the left post and tapped it in for the final goal of the match.
Senior Kamryn Chohon had three assists for the game, including the corner kick that Miller scored to make it 2-0. Brezenski has 20 goals on the season.
Miller was on the wrong end of a hard, wind-aided shot that found her ribs in the first match of the season. She had been slowly working her way back to 100% since then but was often only able to play for short stretches until her breathing became much more labored.
That has subsided recently and allowed her to have more of an impact. "Finally," was the phrase she used when boys head coach, and Tanley's father, P.J., mentioned he had heard she had a great game.
"It seemed like she broke out of her shell and had the game of her life," coach Brezenski said. "It's a big confidence builder for her. Being a senior and being looked up to, she hadn't always had that touch yet and wasn't finishing real well. It's great for her going into our final week."
That final week includes a road contest Tuesday at 5-7 Hastings. The Tigers have lost four of their previous five but are coming off a win and snapping the four-game skid. Scotus owns 2-1 wins over Hastings in the last two meetings from 2019 and 2013.
"All of our seniors have stepped up this last third of the season. It's good to see us coming together," coach Brezenski said. "We need to make sure we're finishing halves. We always have, either, a good first half or second half but we haven't put two good halves together. We did that Saturday, and we've just got to keep bringing that.
"...It's fun to see it coming together, finally. We have to take that into this week, finish the balls we're suppose to and keep taking steps to be the best we can."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.