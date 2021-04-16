Minutemen eventually overwhelm Vikes

Lakeview boys soccer knew it had its hands full facing Class B No. 2 Lexington on the road Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Central Conference Tournament.

The Minutemen came into the match 9-1 and having been defeated only by No. 1 Skutt. Lexington averages nearly five goals per game and has only allowed six.

Still, Lakeview was riding high after to wins and eager to face its toughest challenge of the season. The Vikings held the Minutemen at bay for the first 33 minutes before they tallied three goals in the final six minutes of the half.

Lexington added three more after the break for a 9-0 win and dropped Lakeview to 2-8. Despite the loss, the Vikings were pleased with the effort and the fact they forced the hosts to play all 80 minutes.

Junior goalkeeper Mason Klug had 34 saves.

"The guys went out and gave it everything they have," coach Joe Madden said. "(Lexington) had a lot of shots, but we made it hard for them to score. Our defense put a lot of pressure on, and we didn't give away easy chances."

