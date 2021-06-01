Miranda Swanson sat at a table in front of Columbus High's athletic hall of fame with her family by her side and friends looking for the final event of what has been a full spring. Swanson was signing her national letter of intent last week to join the tennis program at College of Saint Mary.

The signing came just a few days after finishing up her varsity tennis career at the state tournament in Omaha. She and playing partner Addi Duranski didn't win a medal, but they won a match and finished with a 28-9 overall record.

During a time of year when the weather often doesn't cooperate, and there was a little bit of that even at state, and a condensed season in the first place, springtime tennis can be quite a gauntlet to navigate. For Swanson and her teammates, it was one heck of a ride.

Columbus High girls tennis won a handful of tournaments, went 6-1 overall in duals and put together one of the best seasons in the program of any time in the last decade.

Having a minute to sit back and think on it, it's been a little bit of a whirlwind lately.

"It feels good to have everything set in stone," Swanson said. "It's been kind of chaotic recently with school ending and my coach teaches at a school in Omaha, so just finally sitting down and getting it done is a good feeling."