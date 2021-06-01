Miranda Swanson sat at a table in front of Columbus High's athletic hall of fame with her family by her side and friends looking for the final event of what has been a full spring. Swanson was signing her national letter of intent last week to join the tennis program at College of Saint Mary.
The signing came just a few days after finishing up her varsity tennis career at the state tournament in Omaha. She and playing partner Addi Duranski didn't win a medal, but they won a match and finished with a 28-9 overall record.
During a time of year when the weather often doesn't cooperate, and there was a little bit of that even at state, and a condensed season in the first place, springtime tennis can be quite a gauntlet to navigate. For Swanson and her teammates, it was one heck of a ride.
Columbus High girls tennis won a handful of tournaments, went 6-1 overall in duals and put together one of the best seasons in the program of any time in the last decade.
Having a minute to sit back and think on it, it's been a little bit of a whirlwind lately.
"It feels good to have everything set in stone," Swanson said. "It's been kind of chaotic recently with school ending and my coach teaches at a school in Omaha, so just finally sitting down and getting it done is a good feeling."
Swanson chose the College of Saint Mary because of what it offered academically and athletically.
"They have a really good nursing program. They are one of the best in Nebraska," Swanson said. "The nursing program, the tennis team. I went there and the campus really felt like home."
It was a big year for Swanson on the hard courts across Nebraska. She started the year playing with Becca Hazlett before a switch early in the season by coach Dave Licari. In the long run, it worked out for everyone. Swanson and Duranski nearly won 30 matches while Hazlett and partner Logan Kapels set a school record victory total at 34-5 and won a fourth-place medal at state.
Swanson and Duranski were the No. 12 seed on the state bracket. She plus her fellow seniors, Duranski and Hazlett, made the early-season adjustment possible and avoided any sort of drama that can often come with changing the lineup.
Tasked with forming the top doubles team and as typically the No. 3 player in the dual singles lineup, Swanson got an all new appreciation for high level tennis, something she'll take to Omaha for college.
"This year, I played No. 1 doubles and that was definitely the hardest teams I've ever played," she said. "It really opened my eyes to what good tennis looks like."
Swanson said she never picked up a tennis racket until her freshman year. Hazlett, and her Swanson's sister, Monica, convinced Miranda to try out for the team. She's been playing ever since.
A goal of Swanson's at the College of Saint Mary is to keep improving and working on her skills. She joins a roster that includes another former Discoverer, CSM junior Regi Zakrzewski.
"It's going to be different with a new team but definitely learning from each other is what I'm going to take the most from this."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com