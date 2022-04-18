Missed chances for Columbus baseball at Hastings

Both teams had chances early before pitching dictated the rest of the game but it was Hastings that took advantage in Friday's 4-1 win over Columbus High.

The Tigers plated two in the first inning then added two more in the bottom of the fifth following a Discoverer run in the fourth. Sophomore Brennen Jelinek was the tough luck loser after he went five innings and allowed all four runs but kept his team in the game. Hastings hurler Daeton Espino went 5 and 1/3, allowed the same number of hits and gave up the same amount of walks as Jelinek but was pitching from ahead for the final 4 and 1/3.

The loss was the second in a row for CHS after suffering a HAC Tournament quarterfinal defeat to No. 3 Lincoln East two days earlier. Columbus fell to 9-9.

"It had sort of district-type feel to it. ... The wind was really blowing in from center and left, so you knew it was going to be a game where you might not get a ton of opportunities. Every 90 feet was going to be really important," Columbus coach Jimmy Johnson said. "When you had the opportunities you had to cash in. When they had theirs, they got two out of it and we struck out twice."

CHS had the bags full and one down after the first three hitters but then struck out on three pitches and was set down on a full-count punch out in the first inning.

Jelinek earned a flyball out against his first batter but then walked one and hit another. Hastings took advantage with an RBI single through the right side then a sac bunt that made it 2-0.

Jelinek then retired seven in a row until an error and had set down 12 of 13 when Hastings mounted a two-out rally in the fifth on two singles, a walk and a double that pushed two more runs across.

Meanwhile, Columbus squandered a leadoff single in the second, went down in order in the third, left a runner in third after a RBI single in the fourth and went down in order in the fifth.

A leadoff single then a walk in the sixth made it seem like the Discoverers were in business but Tadan Bell was caught stealing at third then Sam Kwapnioski lined out to short and Cody Zrust flew out to shallow right.

Each of the first three Columbus hitters in the seventh reached base but one was erased on a fielder's choice and the other two were left at first and second on a swinging strikeout and a fly ball to center.

"Our guys were pretty frustrated; they felt like they should have won that one," Johnson said. "In the end, timely hits for Hastings were the difference."

Although Jelinek suffered his third loss of the season, it was his third start of the year with fewer than two earned runs through four innings. His other losses included a 6-5 defeat to Norris that also included a two-run first and a 2-0 defeat to East in which he went six innings.

His 1-3 record, Johnson said, isn't reflective of the junior's overall quality. Jelinek also has a 2.91 ERA to go with that record.

"He's been solid for us. We're really confident any time he's out on the mound. We know the other team is going to put the ball in play against him, but (Friday) we made all those plays but one error," Johnson said. "He had a little more trouble getting used to the conditions in the first inning, but he really battled."

Columbus has an important week ahead that included a road game Monday at Omaha South, back home for Elkhorn on Tuesday, home Friday against Fremont Bergan and a doubleheader at Lincoln Northeast on Saturday. Those five games account for not quite half of all the games remaining until the season wraps up on May 3.

"We're excited. Hopefully we can get on a roll a little bit," Johnson said. "We need to get the bats going. Fieldingwise and pitchingwise we're doing things we need to, we just need to cash in. We get guys on base all the time and then it's like something changes. Hopefully we get some of those timely hits to get us going, because once we do I think we'll get rolling."

