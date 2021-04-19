Missed chances in shootout end in loss for Columbus girls

It was a lesson learned at perhaps the right time - when the consequences weren't quite as dire.

Columbus High girls soccer had its chances in Friday's loss to North Platte, most obviously in the shootout when, ahead 3-2, Columbus missed its next four and suffered a 4-3 loss.

It was the first time CHS had been in a shootout this season and seen a match extend beyond the 80-minute regulation limit. The victory was there for the taking more than once. Each time, the Discoverers failed to seize the momentum. Learning that lesson the hard way in April, at least in theory, should prevent a repeat in May.

"It's a learning experience for them," coach Zack Wayman said. "That's what I told them after the game, 'What matters is what you learn from this and what you take away.' We humbled ourselves a little bit knowing we've got a little bit more to go, a little bit better to get to, some more improvements to make. I think the girls will respond well."

North Platte had the better of the chances through regulation. Wayman couldn't say if it was windy, wet conditions or just an off day for his group, but for sure he gave credit to a Bulldog game plan that maintained play on the Discoverer's end of the field for long stretches.