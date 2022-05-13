Monarchs making the most of conversion to Shamrocks

The hostility between Scotus Central Catholic and Aquinas Catholic has tempered significantly over the years. Competing in different classifications plus more interaction with one another has softened a rivalry that often included tribalism and hard feelings whenever green and white interacted with black and gold.

But while there are more friends among Shamrocks and Monarchs than ever before, outside of Legion baseball, club sports and all-star games, athletes from the two schools haven't ever shared a uniform until this spring.

Junior Lacie Hartman plus freshmen Flora Dalton and Izzie Kadavy made crossover history just about two months ago when they started traveling from David City to Columbus each afternoon for Scotus girls soccer practice.

Saturday, they'll step on the pitch for the second time in Omaha as Shamrocks at the state tournament. Scotus already had high-scoring sisters, an experienced defender and talented players throughout the roster before the addition of the trio from David City. But the Monarchs have been more than just casual observers along the way.

From strangers uncertain to how they would be received to just another member of the group, Hartman, Dalton and Kadavy are leaving an impact on Scotus soccer that has put the Shamrocks one win away from playing in the program's seventh state title game.

"It's surreal. I wasn't expecting a whole lot going into the season. I was kind of just expecting to get on the field once or twice, make new friends and get ready for next year," Hartman said. "I'm playing a lot more than expected, and making it to state is insane."

Hartman scored twice in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Grand Island Northwest - putting two goals behind the keeper that made it look like she's been scoring goals all her life. She had just two all season before doubling that figure in just about two minutes of game time.

Kadavy had an assist and quickly established herself as the third option among weapons that include sisters Libbie and Emma Brezenski. She scored in the first match of the season and has goals in nine of the 17 contests.

Dalton has worked herself into more playing time as the year progressed. Wednesday in 90-degree temperatures, she was asked to provide more minutes than normal when teammates needed a break. That was already part of the plan. When senior defender Liz Adamy went down, she and fellow freshman Meah Sackett split time as fill-ins. That will continue on Saturday.

"I expected it to be a pretty hard challenge (joining Scotus), which it is, but it's gotten better," Dalton said. "It's really exciting."

The partnership between the two schools was spurred on by Kadavy's involvement in soccer. Once she reached varsity age at Aquinas, where there is no soccer, Izzie said her mom, Christina, reached out to Aquinas Athletic Director Ron Mimick. Mimick worked with Scotus AD Merlin Lahm and found a way to make it happen. Hartman and Dalton learned of the co-op and singed on as well.

"It's weird because our parents still have rivalries with the school, so some of them are like, 'I can't believe you're playing for Scotus,' and some of the teachers are like, 'I can't believe you're wearing green,'" Hartman said with a chuckle. "The Kelly Green kind of shocks them."

And while there's always been discontent between the two schools, many are also aware of the current connections. Former Scotus football coach Jim Puetz, and his brother, former football assistant and AD, Gary, went to Aquinas when it was still St. Mary's. Mimick is a Scotus grad. His daughter teaches at Scotus. The Scotus football offensive coordinator, Jay Pelan, was a state championship quarterback for the Monarchs.

But as far as soccer goes, Scotus has been a traditional powerhouse since the sport was first added to the Nebraska high school landscape in the early 1990s. David City has soccer players but none that have ever reached the heights of state tournaments and championship trophies.

"I was nervous, super nervous," Kadavy said.

"Especially the first few days of practice, you see Emma and Libbie and everyone that has come back from the past couple of years and seeing how good they are and seeing how we're just starting out," Hartman added. "The seniors did a good job - Kate (Maguire), Liz (Adamy) and Halle (Langan) - they did a super good job of welcoming us to the team."

Scotus started the year 1-2 but has since won 15 in a row on its way to Saturday's noon semifinal against Omaha Skutt. After a little more than 30 years as a program and 24 trips to state, the Shamrocks are always a favorite to play in Omaha

That would have been the case this year without the Aquinas trio. Winning a game at Morrison, winning 15 in a row and winning 10 matches by at least four goals - that's all a little more dominant than anyone predicted.

Granted, there were some weak teams on the schedule the past month, but it's not as if Scotus struggled to pick up wins. At 87 goals, the Shamrocks are the second-most potent offense in the state. With nine goals against, SCC is also one of the stingiest defensive groups in Nebraska.

Scotus likely would have been a solid team without the Aquinas three, but it's doubtful the 'Rocks would have been this good.

"I knew they were athletes, but didn't know what to expect from a soccer player aspect," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "They have filled our offensive gaps and have taken on the initiative to take pressure of Libbie and Emma to step in and score big goals."

Libbie scored 30 goals last season as a sophomore. Emma, despite her varsity inexperience, came in as a freshman with skill that had been displayed on a national club level.

Those two alone are a combo few teams can match. Yet, how much of that has been possible because of Kadavy who is fourth among Nebraska freshmen in total points and goals?

And now that Hartman has seemingly found a scoring touch and Dalton had a chance to gain some confidence on Wednesday, how much more realistic are state title hopes with a trio of Monarchs contributing?

"They definitely add to our overall potential quite a bit," coach Brezenski said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

