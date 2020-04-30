Motz moving on from Discoverers

Columbus High is in the market for a new boys basketball coach after the announced departure of Jimmy Motz on Thursday.
Motz is leaving Columbus for Norris High School in Firth where he, his wife Mackenzie and their two children will be closer to family. He led the Discoverers for five years and amassed 45 wins to go with 67 losses. His three seasons with double digit wins were the most since the 90s.
He will replace Matt Shelsta who left after two years of leading the Titans for the same job at Norfolk.
Motz shared his appreciation for what the Columbus and Columbus High communities have done for the Motz family in the past five years in the release sent out by the school.
"We did the best we could to improve the program from top to bottom, and I feel we brought back some buzz for Discoverer hoops," Motz said in the statement. "I want to thank the players, coaches, faculty and supporters for the five-year run we had here. I appreciate the opportunity to be able to coach here, but at this time, I had to make a decision for what is best for my family moving forward, and this new chapter provides us a chance to be closer to family and continue our professional careers."
Motz has been a boys high school head coach for 13 years, putting together his best run at Sterling from 2008 to 2012 where he lead the Jets to the 2009 Class D-2 state title and third place in 2011.
Columbus Athletic Director Tim Kwapnioski will now begin the search for Motz's replacement though Motz's impact will be forever missed, Kwapnioski said.
"He's had a tremendous influence on a lot of young people, in the classroom and on the court, and had an impact on the school community," Kwapnioski said in the release. "We understand and respect the appeal of taking a position that allows for closer proximity to family."
