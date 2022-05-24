Mowrey grabs first St. Ed gold in 14 years

OMAHA - Cole Mowrey's first lap at state track reflected the flood of emotions he was feeling inside. The Saint Edward senior came around in the boys Class D 800 on Saturday at the state meet in the mix, but took the first curve nearly in last.

A medal was still possible, but Mowrey didn't initially have the look of a contender.

Just about two minutes later he hit the finish line first and gave the St. Ed boys their first gold medal since Shavonte Samuels took the 200-meter dash in 2008.

Mowrey said he's normally a closer, and isn't completely uncomfortable in the back. But at Burke Stadium in front of the big crowd and in the last varsity race of his life, the circumstances can be overwhelming.

"I've worked really hard this year to try and achieve this. I would like to say I was confident before the race but I was really nervous, I'm not going to lie," Mowrey said. "It's crazy that it came true."

Mowrey ran 1 minute, 0.05 seconds on his first 400 then put together 1:03.6 on his second lap and took the gold by nearly a second. Although it started uncomfortably, it finished much more to his liking.

"After the first lap I started closing in a little bit because guys in front of me were getting tired. At about 200 meters I started kicking it in and I was like, 'Wow, I can get a medal here,' and all of a sudden I just kept gaining and gaining," he said. "It just worked out eventually."

Mowrey was one of just two St. Ed state qualifiers. Isaac Roberts made the shot put and made a best throw of 38 feet, 5 and 1/2 inches on his final throw for 23rd. He started at 34-7.5 then landed his middle toss at 38-5.5. Tad Dimmitt of Sandhills Valley won the event at 54-3.75 with his final throw of the finals.

Although Mowrey's performance was the only medal, he pushed St. Ed up to 22nd in the Class D standings. Forty-six total teams scored at least a point. North Platte St. Pat's edged out Osceola 53.5-49 for the team championship.

Mowrey's win gave him four 800 victories in a row dating back to the Palmer Invite on April 21. His time in Omaha was also a PR by more than a second and a half.

And despite surprising himself and making Beaver history, he had a pretty mundane response when asked if or how he was going to celebrate.

"Probably go home and take a nap," he said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

