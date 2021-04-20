Mulder medals lead CHS track at Fremont

Caleb Mulder won silver and bronze medals Friday at Fremont, added a sixth-place medal to his day and led a Columbus High track and field team that combined for 17 total medals between the boys and girls squads.
Mulder's two medals matched teammate Joselyn Olson, who also had two medals, and teammates Emma Brownlow and Josie Garrett, who led the girls with runner-up finishes.
The Columbus boys were seventh with 23.75 points in the standings while the girls took sixth with 38. Fremont took the team trophy in both team competitions. The Tiger boys scored 126.75 points and were more than 30 points ahead of runner-up Lincoln Southeast. The girls scored 165.33 and were 19 ahead of Lincoln Southwest.
Boys coach Scott Bethune called Mulder the MVP for the team.
"Caleb continues to show us each meet why he is one of our top leaders on the team," Bethune said. "He goes out each week and competes hard. He loves track and HAS a passion for competing. Today he really showed that. We are excited to see how he runs during the second half of the season."
Mulder's 400-meter dash time of 52.20 seconds was second in a field of 19 runners. Mulder was a little under a second behind Tyson Baker, the winner from Fremont.
In the 200 he crossed the line with a time of 23.56 - .36 behind silver-medal position and .52 back of the winner, Micah Moore, also of Fremont. His high jump mark of 5 feet, 8 inches tied three others for sixth place. The winner reached 6-2.
Those results meant Mulder contributed 14.25 points to the team total - 60% of the final number.
Colton Buxton had the next highest finish when he ran 15.88 seconds and was third in the 110-meter hurdles. Two runners from Norfolk took the top two spots on times of 15.22 and 15.46, respectively. Buxton's mark was a new personal best.
"He keeps getting better and better each week," Bethune said. "His goal is to make it to state, so he works hard each week. His improving times show that he is on pace to have a good finish to his senior year in the hurdles."
Four other boys athletes won sixth-place medals - Carson Marking in the pole vault, Santos Gonzalez in the discus, Liam Blaser in the shot put and the 3200 relay team of Abel Lemus-Leon, Alex Ienn, Carter Braun and Brandon Urkoski. Each of the members of the 3200 relay ran a personal best on their leg.
Christian Faz was one spot away from a medal when he took seventh in the triple jump and 100. The 400 and 1600 relays were also seventh.
"Liam Blaser and Santos Gonzalez continued to place in the the throws. They score us points each week and are throwing right at their best," Bethune said. They are due for a huge breakout, and we can sense that is coming. It will at the right time."
Brownlow's runner-up performance in the pole vault was six inches behind the winner on a mark of 9 feet, 6 inches. She and Hailey Newill of Fremont were the only two vaulters left at 10 feet. Both missed their first two attempts. Newill cleared the bar on her third and final try.
Garrett qualified to the 100 hurdle final on a time of 16.54 seconds in the preliminaries. She cut that down to 16.13 in the finals but was still a half second behind Jaida Rowe of Lincoln Southwest.
Olson was fifth in both the long jump and 200. Trinity Tuls scored a bronze medal in the 400. Addison Johnson was fourth in the 800. Erin Smith finished fifth in the 300 hurdles. Elena Batenhorst was sixth in the triple jump.
Tuls was back in action for the first time in two weeks. Browlow's pole vault mark, Johnson's time in the 800 and Smith's run in the 300 hurdles were all new personal bests.
The mile relay team of Johnson, Smith, Tuls and Batenhorst were fourth. Grace Holys, Alex Freshour, Carmen Westfall and Brooke Wickens were sixth in the 3200 relay.
"The girls ran well today coming off a long couple of weeks with four varsity meets in two weeks," coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "We saw some improvements where we have been working and found a few more things that need fine tuned to reach goals for the ends of the season."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.