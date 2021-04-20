Mulder medals lead CHS track at Fremont

Those results meant Mulder contributed 14.25 points to the team total - 60% of the final number.

Colton Buxton had the next highest finish when he ran 15.88 seconds and was third in the 110-meter hurdles. Two runners from Norfolk took the top two spots on times of 15.22 and 15.46, respectively. Buxton's mark was a new personal best.

"He keeps getting better and better each week," Bethune said. "His goal is to make it to state, so he works hard each week. His improving times show that he is on pace to have a good finish to his senior year in the hurdles."

Four other boys athletes won sixth-place medals - Carson Marking in the pole vault, Santos Gonzalez in the discus, Liam Blaser in the shot put and the 3200 relay team of Abel Lemus-Leon, Alex Ienn, Carter Braun and Brandon Urkoski. Each of the members of the 3200 relay ran a personal best on their leg.

Christian Faz was one spot away from a medal when he took seventh in the triple jump and 100. The 400 and 1600 relays were also seventh.

"Liam Blaser and Santos Gonzalez continued to place in the the throws. They score us points each week and are throwing right at their best," Bethune said. They are due for a huge breakout, and we can sense that is coming. It will at the right time."