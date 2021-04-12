Mulder wins 400 at Kearney

Columbus High junior Caleb Mulder highlighted Discoverer results in a track and field meet Friday in Kearney when he won the told medal in the 400 meters.
Mulder topped CHS results that included 11 medals. The boys won seven of those while the girls had a top finish from their 1600 relay and came away with four pieces of hardware.
The Discoverer boys scored 21 points and were sixth out of seven. The CHS girls seven points and were seventh. Kearney won the boys trophy with 146 points - 25.5 better than runner-up Omaha Creighton Prep. The girls championship went to Lincoln Southwest with 159 points, 46.6 better than Papillion-La Vista South.
Though much of the spring season has been warm and sunny, and of course, windy, teams faced cold and rainy conditions in Kearney. Columbus boys coach Scott Bethune felt several members rose to the occasion despite the difficult environment.
"Caleb ran hard. His experience and strength showed in this race," Bethune said of the win in the 400. "Even though his time was not his best, he ran a smart race. The wind was head on for the first 200. Since Caleb's a strong kid, he was able to get out to a good lead. I was proud of how he ran."
OTher boys medalists included Alex Ienn running 2 minutes, 12.17 seconds in the 800 and taking fifth, Colton Buxton running exactly 16 seconds in the 110 hurdles and earning fifth and Santos Gonzalez reaching a top mark of 137 feet, 5 inches in the discus and taking fifth.
Ienn, Carter Braun, Abel Lemus-Leon and Noah Lawrence were fifth in the 3200 relay. Mulder, Braun, Isaiah Eilers and Ashton LaPointe took fifth in the 1600 relay. Buxton, Dylan Marker, Byron Arevalo and Liam Blaser were sixth in the 400 relay.
"Overall I was pleased with our efforts but see that we still have a ways to go. Our kids need to gain more focus and prep themselves better at times, especially when conditions are not favorable," Bethune said. "I know they will continue to get better in these areas, and once they do they will see performance marks improve. "This one is over and now our focus is set on the next one."
Josie Garrett looked to be on her way to leading the girls to a top finish in the 100 hurdles when she qualified for the finals with the fifth-fastest time. Instead, she was held out for an injury precaution.
Earlier in the meet she reached 16 feet and was fifth in the long jump. Erin Smith ran 51.75 seconds in the 300 hurdles and was sixth. Her time was a new personal best. Joselyn Olson qualified for the finals in the 200 but came up just short of a medal in eighth. Olson, Smith, Elena Batenhorst and Maggie Luebbe teamed up for a fourth-place run in the 1600 relay.
Emma Brownlow cleared 8 feet in the pole vault and was working for medal position when the event was canceled due to the conditions.
Columbus went head-to-head against Norfolk in a dual on Monday. Check our website (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in a future issue for results and details.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.