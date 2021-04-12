Mulder wins 400 at Kearney

Ienn, Carter Braun, Abel Lemus-Leon and Noah Lawrence were fifth in the 3200 relay. Mulder, Braun, Isaiah Eilers and Ashton LaPointe took fifth in the 1600 relay. Buxton, Dylan Marker, Byron Arevalo and Liam Blaser were sixth in the 400 relay.

"Overall I was pleased with our efforts but see that we still have a ways to go. Our kids need to gain more focus and prep themselves better at times, especially when conditions are not favorable," Bethune said. "I know they will continue to get better in these areas, and once they do they will see performance marks improve. "This one is over and now our focus is set on the next one."

Josie Garrett looked to be on her way to leading the girls to a top finish in the 100 hurdles when she qualified for the finals with the fifth-fastest time. Instead, she was held out for an injury precaution.

Earlier in the meet she reached 16 feet and was fifth in the long jump. Erin Smith ran 51.75 seconds in the 300 hurdles and was sixth. Her time was a new personal best. Joselyn Olson qualified for the finals in the 200 but came up just short of a medal in eighth. Olson, Smith, Elena Batenhorst and Maggie Luebbe teamed up for a fourth-place run in the 1600 relay.

Emma Brownlow cleared 8 feet in the pole vault and was working for medal position when the event was canceled due to the conditions.