Mulder wins three at South Sioux

Columbus High senior Caleb Mulder burned a path through the track at South Sioux City on Thursday, winning both sprint events and the quarter-mile on a day in which the Discoverers scored 172 team points and won the championship trophy in dominant fashion.

Elkhorn South was closest with a 101-point total as team runner-up.

Overall, the CHS boys had six gold medals, won two relays and earned eight silvers. The 400 and 3200 relay teams and Santos Gonzalez also won gold. Gonzalez did it with a new personal best and rose to seventh all-time in Columbus High history.

The girls earned two wins and four silvers. Josie Garrett in the 100-meter hurdles and Alexa Matulka in the pole vault were event winners.

The Discoverers were second in South Sioux last year. Thursday wrapped up the regular season for CHS. The Heartland Athletic Conference is Tuesday at Norfolk followed by the district meet in Kearney on May 10.

"Again, what a great day for the Discoverer boys track team. I am extremely proud of all the athletes. We keep getting better and better," coach Scott Bethune said. "Some are peaking at the right time. We now shift our focus to the HAC Invite next Tuesday in Norfolk. It will be tough competition but we are ready for the challenge."

Mulder's three-gold day included two runners-up by teammate Byron Arevalo in the 100 and 200 and two close races. The two were separated by just .04 in the 100 and .26 in the 200. Mulder won the 400 by a more comfortable .82. Adoriyan Daniels was just over two seconds back in third.

Mulder's times were 11.62 seconds in the 100, 23.08 in the 200 and 50.93 in the 400. It was the fourth time this season he's competed in the 100 and his first win. His 200 time was the best of the season. His 400 mark was a second back of the one he had a week earlier in Norfolk.

Gonzalez uncorked a throw of 160 feet, 2 inches in the discus and won by just about three feet. That toss was nearly 15 feet further than his previous best.

Carsen Marking won the pole vault for the second meet in a row when he tied his personal best of 13 feet and was the first of three Discoverers that swept the top of the event. Eric Slusarski reached 11 feet and won silver while Tyler Hyde finished at 10-6 and earned bronze.

The 400 relay team ran 45.11 and edged South Sioux by .12. Daniels, Arevalo, Linden Nehemiah and Dylan Marker teamed up for the win. Alex Ienn, Carter Braun, Isaiah Eilers and Daniel Rodriguez were more than 20 seconds ahead of South Sioux and won gold at 8:45.83.

Silver medals not already mentioned were earned by Noah Lawrence in the mile, Connor Martinez in the high jump, Liam Blaser in the shot put, the mile relay of Ashton LaPointe, Ienn, Braun and Daniels and the shuttle hurdle that included LaPointe, McFarland, Conner Braun and Grady Clark.

Garrett won the hurdles for the first time since her home meet on April 1 when she ran 16.73 and edged out Abby Frey of Omaha Northwest.

Matulka, a freshman, set a new PR by a foot and reached 9 feet for pole vault gold. She tied Alexandra Leiber of South Sioux but cleared 9-0 on fewer attempts and won the tiebreaker.

The pole vault was one of three events the CHS girls won multiple medals. Mallory Brittenham was fifth at 8-6. Isabelle Armstrong tied for second in the high jump while Allison Baldwin was fifth. Taytum Miller made a toss of 36 feet even in the shot put and was second. Hannah Kwapnioski took third and Ashton Thoms sixth.

Joselyn Olson was the long jump runner-up and fourth in the 200. Hannah Kropatsch was fourth in the 800 and fifth in the 400. Hailey Kropatsch won silver in the two mile and sixth in the mile.

The Discoverer girls were fourth out of nine with 87 points.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

