Multiple 'Rocks score in subdistrict win over Seward

Even if conditions were ideal, a struggling Seward boys soccer program would have found it tough to keep up with the Scotus Central Catholic boys in Monday's subdistrict semifinal. When a mix of rain pushed along by a strong wind invaded the area, an already offensively challenged squad saw any hopes of an unlikely upset drown in the small puddles forming around Wilderness Park.

Six different members of the Scotus roster scored goals, sophomore Jose Cruz had a hat trick and the Shamrocks put up a touchdown with the extra point in the second half for an early 10-0 mercy rule win.

Seward has scored just one goal all season and hasn't won a game since near the end of the regular season schedule three years ago.

The win advanced Scotus to Tuesday afternoon against Schuyler for the subdistrict title. The Shamrocks look set for a district final regardless of the result thanks to what became an 11-4 record after Monday's win. However, a loss last week to Elkhorn North 4-0 put the hopes for playing at home in jeopardy.

But against Schuyler and whichever team is next, coach P.J. Miller said Scotus will have to take better advantage of opportunities. Even on Monday there were some early chances left out on the field that could prove crucial as the playoff path narrows.

"Finish - we had that problem again tonight. We should have had probably eight goals by halftime," Miller said. "We had point-blank shots at the goal and we're hitting it right at the keeper or mis-hitting it. It's finishing - everything else is there - it's just putting it back in the net."

Cruz's hat trick was his fourth game this season of three or more goals. it was also the sixth time in the last eight matches he's found the back of the net. Cruz has 25 on the season to go with seven assists and leads Scotus with 57 points. He leads the state of Nebraska, at least for those programs that update stats on MaxPreps.com, in points and goals.

Junior Carter Filipi had two goals, his second and third of the year and first since an April 1 win over Lakeview. Sophomore Frank Fehringer, last year's leading scorer who has dealt with injuries, put his first two in the back of the net. Ted Fehringer, Alex Ferguson and Devon Borchers each added single goals.

Chance Bailey and Blake Wemhoff were both credited with two assists while Filipi, Ted Fehringer and Trenton Cielocha each had one. Keeper Josh Bixenmann had perhaps the slowest day of his career in between the pipes.

The Shamrocks scored twice from corner kicks.

Although Scotus struggled through some finishing mistakes in the first half, maybe the 'Rocks found a rhythm in the final 30 minutes. They scored in the first minute after halftime and added on every couple of minutes thereafter.

"We did all right (dealing with the conditions)," Miller said. "It was pretty sloppy, and there was standing water in one of the corners. The ball would go over that way and just stop. We tried to keep it out of the corners and work the middle of the field."

The match with Schuyler will be a rematch from April 21 when Scotus won 2-1 after falling behind 1-0 early in the second half. Cielocha, a defender, had his first of the year moments later through a mass of bodies following a corner kick then Cruz sent a shot off a Warrior defender in the final minutes for the win.

Schuyler defeated Lakeview 3-0 after taking a 2-0 lead into halftime in the other subdistrict semifinal. Scotus and Schuyler met three times last year due to the way the Class B points standings worked out at the end of the season. The Shamrocks and Warriors met in the subdistrict final and district final. That won't be the case this time. Schuyler is 5-9 and outside the top 20 in points.

Be sure to check online and in Thursday's edition for a story on the subdistrict final.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

