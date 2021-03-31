Mustard, Fehringer, Steffensmeier take gold at first Puetz Memorial

It would have been a familiar sight to the old coach on Tuesday at Pawnee Park. One of the top athletes on the team again wasn't available.
Jim Puetz, Scotus Central Catholic's legendary football coach who also led Shamrock teams in track and field, was honored with the first annual Puetz Memorial Invite just about two-and-a-half years after his passing
Decades ago when he was training Scotus runners, jumpers and throwers, Puetz's teams rarely had a pole vaulter. As a bit of fun, he'd enter the name Rudy Kolache onto the pole vault list for the Shamrocks. Announcements over made of stadium loudspeakers for Kolache to report for the start of the event. Puetz and those in on the joke would share a laugh together for an athlete who could clear 14 feet but always seemed to be out with the flu or sidelined with cramps.
Kolache was out of Tuesday's competition once again. Had he been in the pole vault, the mark Puetz often cited for Kolache's personal best - 14 feet, 2 inches - would have easily won the gold.
In his absence, three Shamrock girls came through with four gold medals and one boy finished as high as second.
Although no team trophy was awarded, the computer program that kept points for the results unofficially indicated the Scotus girls were atop the team standings that included six other programs. The boys came in sixth.
"Our throwers, Hailey (Steffensmeier), Chloe (Walker) and Berlin (Kluever) all showed fantastic improvement in their marks yesterday, both in the disc and the shot. I felt they had the potential to hit those numbers, but I did not expect those this early and especially on a cool day," girls coach Janet Tooley said. "Other upperclassmen that stepped up and were in great form for an early meet were Grace in both hurdle races, Olivia in the 1600 and 800 and Anna in the jumps. We put some younger gals in the relays to get splits at distances they had not yet competed, so that will be helpful to know where they are at moving forward with their training."
Scotus champions included junior Grace Mustard sweeping the hurdle events on wins in the 100 and 300 meters, senior Olivia Fehringer crossing the line first in the 1600 and sophomore Hailey Steffensmeier making the longest toss of the day in the shot put.
Mustard, a winner in the 100 hurdles March 19 at Wayne State, dropped over a second from that time and hit a qualifying and final time mark of 15.84 seconds. She was almost two seconds clear of second place. Mustard was also a half-second better than at Wayne State in the 300 and took gold in that event in 51.55.
Fehringer, a winner in the 800 11 days earlier, took the top spot in the 1600 with a time of 5:56.41. Steffensemeier's best throw in the shot put reached 36 feet, 3 inches and was 6 and 1/2 inches clear of second place. It was also more than 3 feet ahead of her mark at Wayne State. Walker took fourth at 34-1 and Kluever was sixth at 31-2.50.
Walker was the runner-up in the discus at 100-3 while Steffensmeier took fifth at 95-8 and Kluever came in seventh at 90-3.
Other girls medalists included Anna Ehlers fourth in the high jump, Shelby Bridger fourth in the pole vault, Clarissa Kosch sixth in long jump, Ehlers runner-up and Kosch third in triple jump, Kosch fourth and Ashley Hoffman sixth in the 400, Fehringer the runner-up in the 800 and Emily Ferguson fourth and Serena Siwatek fifth in the 3200.
"Considering the forecast, I wasn't sure what our times would look like, but the sun coming out midafternoon really helped the conditions improve, and the girls did a nice job getting prepared to compete," Tooley said.
Whitney Klug, Brooke Lehr, Neve Pavlik and Ferguson were third in the distance medley, Audrey Sprunk, Ashley Hoffman, Bridger and Ehlers were sixth in the 400 relay, Kensey Micek, Lindsay Ohnoutka, Pavlik and Lehr were sixth in the mile relay and Mustard, Sprunk, Kosch and Fehringer were the runners-up in the sprint medley.
Ben Juarez was the top individual performer for the boys with a runner-up finish in the 3200. Juarez came in at 11:36.65, just about a second and a half behind the winner from Wahoo Neumann. Joining him in the top six was Logan Erickson in sixth.
Tim Sliva was sixth in the high jump, Jake Heesacker sixth in the pole vault, Justin Sliva fifth in the 110 hurdles, Garrett Oakley fifth in the 100 and Michael Gasper 3 and Gabe Gassen fourth in the 1600. The 3200 relay made up of Kameron Kudron, Rudy Brunkhorst, Caleb Schumacher and Erickson were fourth, the distance medley relay of Gasper, Juarez, Jackson Heng and Nicolas Schultz were third, Justin Sliva, Oakley, Schultz and Heesacker were fourth in the 400 relay and Heesacker, Oakley, Heng and Schultz were fifth in the 1600 relay.
"It wasn't an ideal weather situation, but our kids went out and competed," coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "Our times improved from the last time out and we like the progress we're making."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.