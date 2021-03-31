Mustard, Fehringer, Steffensmeier take gold at first Puetz Memorial

"Our throwers, Hailey (Steffensmeier), Chloe (Walker) and Berlin (Kluever) all showed fantastic improvement in their marks yesterday, both in the disc and the shot. I felt they had the potential to hit those numbers, but I did not expect those this early and especially on a cool day," girls coach Janet Tooley said. "Other upperclassmen that stepped up and were in great form for an early meet were Grace in both hurdle races, Olivia in the 1600 and 800 and Anna in the jumps. We put some younger gals in the relays to get splits at distances they had not yet competed, so that will be helpful to know where they are at moving forward with their training."

Scotus champions included junior Grace Mustard sweeping the hurdle events on wins in the 100 and 300 meters, senior Olivia Fehringer crossing the line first in the 1600 and sophomore Hailey Steffensmeier making the longest toss of the day in the shot put.

Mustard, a winner in the 100 hurdles March 19 at Wayne State, dropped over a second from that time and hit a qualifying and final time mark of 15.84 seconds. She was almost two seconds clear of second place. Mustard was also a half-second better than at Wayne State in the 300 and took gold in that event in 51.55.