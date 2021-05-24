Mustard scores silver, Shamrock girls win four state medals

Mustard ran 14.71 in the prelims, won her heat and was second to Gubbels by .17. Neither were quite as fast in the finals, but Gubbels was still just good enough to win the gold.

Mustard, who was a soccer player before high school, couldn't have guessed she'd have a silver medal by now. Two years ago she missed out on the 100 finals by a tenth. Gubbels edged her out for the last spot in the final round then finished fourth at 15.76.

"Very unsatisfying end to my freshman year, then sophomore year, obviously, COVID, so it's just great to be back," Mustard said. "I knew I couldn't take it for granted. I'm really happy it happened."

That sort of attitude had Mustard excited after her run despite not making it to the top of the podium. She's been alongside Gubbels before and understood the challenge. When the Arlington junior went out and set a new state and state meet record for Class B, there wasn't much for Mustard to do but appreciate being a part of it.

"She's crazy. I've raced her three times throughout the season, so It was nothing new," Mustard said. "I knew I was right there with her, and this race I was right there with her until the end and had a misstep, just have to tip my hat to her."