Mustard scores silver, Shamrock girls win four state medals

OMAHA - Those who appreciated the battle between Scotus Central Catholic's Grace Mustard and Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels in Saturday's Class B 100-meter hurdle final might not have realized just what they were witnessing.
Since state track was separated into eight sessions and Classes A and D finished Thursday while B and C closed it out Saturday, there weren't the traditional all-class gold medal ceremonies to identify the best of the best.
Had it been a regular year, Mustard and Gubbels would have been part of the festivities. The juniors were 1-2 on Saturday and proved to be 1-2 again when the all-class results were released.
Gubbels edged Mustard 14.59 seconds to 14.88. Mustard was .02 ahead of Lindsay Adams, the Class A winner, in second place on the all-class list. She also accounted for half of the Shamrocks' 16 points in the team standings. Scotus collected four total medals, three on Saturday, and was 16th in the team standings.
"I think that's a level that a lot of people didn't realize Grace was at," Scotus girls coach Janet Tooley said. "She really is that good."
That's likely no longer a secret. Mustard is a two-time state qualifier in the 100 hurdles. She made it in the 300 hurdles as a freshman but couldn't quite get that event to where she wanted it to be by the end of this spring. So, instead, she and the coaching staff focused on making her 100 performance reach its potential.
Mustard ran 14.71 in the prelims, won her heat and was second to Gubbels by .17. Neither were quite as fast in the finals, but Gubbels was still just good enough to win the gold.
Mustard, who was a soccer player before high school, couldn't have guessed she'd have a silver medal by now. Two years ago she missed out on the 100 finals by a tenth. Gubbels edged her out for the last spot in the final round then finished fourth at 15.76.
"Very unsatisfying end to my freshman year, then sophomore year, obviously, COVID, so it's just great to be back," Mustard said. "I knew I couldn't take it for granted. I'm really happy it happened."
That sort of attitude had Mustard excited after her run despite not making it to the top of the podium. She's been alongside Gubbels before and understood the challenge. When the Arlington junior went out and set a new state and state meet record for Class B, there wasn't much for Mustard to do but appreciate being a part of it.
"She's crazy. I've raced her three times throughout the season, so It was nothing new," Mustard said. "I knew I was right there with her, and this race I was right there with her until the end and had a misstep, just have to tip my hat to her."
Mustard looks forward to more opportunities to battle with Gubbels in the future. She's also anticipating an improvement in the 300 and finding other ways to help out the team in jumping events.
"Hurdles are so crazy. You just have to work on the littlest things, and it can change the whole race," she said. "There's always something to work on."
Mustard, Anna Ehlers and Chloe Walker all won medals Saturday to go with one for Clarissa Kosch on Friday.
Ehlers made the finals with Kosch in the triple jump on the first day but couldn't improve on her leap of 34 feet, 5 and ½ inches from prelims and settled for ninth. The next day she led six competitors who ended the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches and took seventh place on her own. Ehlers cleared 4-10, 5-0 and 5-2 all on her first try before being eliminated at 5-4. Gubbels won that event as well, reaching 5-8.
Walker made a personal-best throw of 121 feet, 8 inches in the prelims of discus, made finals, then landed another toss at 123-11. She was seventh and picked up her first state medal.
"It's very surprising. I was coming in with an attitude of, 'I've made it here; just go and throw,' then I ended up throwing a PR," Walker said.
Tooley and the coaching staff had been seeing throws at 120 feet or better in training leading up to districts and state. On Saturday, Walker rose to the occasion and performed her best when it mattered most. She credited throws coach Alex Meyer for adjusting her technique and fixing errors as the major factor in more consistently long throws late in the season.
Karly Sylvester of Sidney won the event at 138-6.
And now that she's seen more regular success, Walker is considering making throwing a part of her future.
"I'm actually thinking about going to college for throwing," Walker said. "I'm very excited for it."
Senior Olivia Fehringer wrapped up her Scotus career taking 13th in the 800 and 17th in the 1600.
"It's all kind of surreal that it's over. I'm excited for my next chapter in life. I have it all I got," Fehringer said. "It's all been memorable. You always learn something about yourself and the competition every time you compete. It's a really beautiful sport. I love it."
Scotus graduates Ehlers, Fehringer and Kosch. Walker and Mustard will return as seniors. Hailey Steffensmeier, a sophomore that qualified in the shot put, will be back as well. After that trio, there are many questions to answer.
Garrett Oakley, the lone boys qualifier, was 21st at 19 feet, 5 and ½ inches. Logan Moeller of Pierce won the boys Class B title at 22-6.25.
Hastings edged out Waverly 47-46 in the team standings for the boys championship. The girls was even closer. York was a half-point better than Elkhorn North 63 to 62.5.
"We pretty much either had personal bests or medals. That's a pretty successful state track meet," Tooley said. "...We'll really be in a rebuilding mode next year. Grace, Hailey, Chloe, they're definite returning scorers. Other than that, we had some young kids on the fringes. Next year is another developmental year for them after last year was canceled."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.