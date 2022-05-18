Mustard set for another hurdle final

OMAHA - Scotus Central Catholic senior Grace Mustard will finish her career with hardware around her neck following another superb hurdle performance at the state meet Wednesday.

The Shamrocks' top point scorer of the past two years, Mustard, heads into Thursday's 100-meter finals with the second best time in Class B. She's .43 away from the leader but that might be a foregone conclusion.

Mustard was the runner-up to Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels last year, and barring any stumbles, looks like she'll be fighting for second again against an athlete that has won every 100 hurdle race she's been a part of the past two years. Put in the proper perspective, Mustard might just have been born in the wrong era.

Regardless, she's back in the final after hitting the line Wednesday in Omaha at 15.09 seconds. It was a season record, but Gubbels set her own season record and held off Mustard and the rest of the field for the top spot in the preliminary round.

Mustard's previous best was 15.22 at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival on April 19. Her best all-time was a 14.68 at last year's Centennial Conference meet. She'll need a performance like that again to dethrone Gubbels. Mustard was the runner-up to the senior from Arlington a year ago when Gubbels ran 14.54 in the final to Mustard's 14.71.

Mustard was one of four Shamrocks to compete on Wednesday in a total of five Scotus events. She also qualified in the long jump for the first time despite only competing in it twice during the regular season. Mustard landed her best attempt at 16 feet, 1/4 inch on her first try and missed out on making the final by a little more than eight inches.

Earlier in the day, senior Chloe Walker and junior Hailey Steffensmeier were both in the discus final. Walker closed out her Scotus career with a seventh-place medal, matching last year's result. Steffensmeier couldn't improve her best throw from the preliminary round and settled for ninth.

Boys senior Tim Sliva also wrapped up an SCC career at Burke Stadium by making it to Omaha in the high jump. The senior overcame a season of injuries by taking third at the district meet despite not competing for nearly a month.

Thursday he made a best attempt of 5 feet, 10 inches and was 18th in the field.

Mustard will wrap up her Scotus career on Thursday a little after 3 p.m. The girls 100 hurdle final will lead off the hurdle finals at 3:05. Boys sophomore Jude Maguire will run the 1600 at 4:15 p.m.

