Mustard's bittersweet finale leads Scotus

OMAHA - Scotus Central Catholic senior Grace Mustard likely won’t have fond memories of her final varsity race, but she’ll look back on her time as a Shamrock hurdler as some of the proudest of her life regardless of how it ended.

Mustard stumbled just about halfway through the girls Class B 100 hurdle finals and settled for eighth on Thursday in Omaha. Despite the tumble, it’s Mustard’s second straight medal in the event and the third time she had qualified to state.

But, of course, she was hoping for a better memory than hitting a hurdle and watching as the rest of the field flew by.

In the moments after she accepted her medal on the infield, Mustard paused to collect her thoughts and take it all in. She had come quite a long ways since she was a soccer player through more than the first half of her life before she discovered a talent, and a love, for hurdling the first time she stepped on the track.

"It has grown into a love. I got into track in junior high and it's only grown since then," Mustard said. "I love getting better every year and all the little things I got to work on. It's definitely an individual thing. I only have myself to worry about and get better with."

She went into Thursday's final with the second best time on a run of 15.09 seconds in the prelims. That put her .43 behind Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels, the reigning state champ in the event. Gubbels hit the line first last year with Mustard in tow, .17 behind for silver.

Admittedly, the specter of Gubbels hanging around was in the back of Mustard's mind when she loaded into the blocks on Thursday afternoon. Not only had Gubbels defeated Mustard last year, she also hadn't lost a 100 hurdles race anytime in the last two years. Could that have convinced Mustard she had to be perfect to win or maybe take more chances that open up the possibility of a fall?

Mustard said it certainly could have played a role. But there's also part of her that's much more thankful Gubbels has been around the last two years forcing Mustard to raise her game.

"It definitely helped me; I'm grateful that I've been able to go against her," Mustard said. "It made me a better hurdler. I always had that pushing me, even if she wasn't right next to me or wasn't at that meet. In my head, 'What would Gubbels be doing? What would she be running?' It was a good thing."

Mustard was one of two medals at state this spring. Chloe Walker and Hailey Steffensmeier made the discus finals on Wednesday. Steffensmeier wasn't able to improve her ninth-place position but Walker matched her seventh-place medal from a year ago.

Also on Wednesday, boys senior Tim Sliva made it to his first state meet when he competed in the high jump and took 18th at 5 feet, 10 inches. Prior to her hurdle run, Mustard competed in the long jump and was 13th at 16-0.25.

The Shamrocks opened Thursday with sophomore Kyra Bowen in the triple jump hitting a top mark of 32 feet, 6 and 1/4 inches for 18th at her first meet. Following Mustard's run in the hurdles, boys sophomore Jude Maguire ran to 22nd in the 1600 at 4:57.86.

Mustard will move on from Scotus to track and field at UNO with three 100 hurdles state qualifications, two medals, one state qualification in the 300 hurdles and one in the long jump. She's also the fastest girls 100 hurdles runner in Telegram area history. Her mark of 14.68 seconds last year in a gold-medal performance at the Centennial Conference meet bested two others that had been tied at 14.9.

"I still have my four college years to look forward to," Mustard said. "Hopefully I can use this."

