Nebraska High School Hall of Fame 2020 class announced

Steve Erwin, Laurel (1971): An all-class all-state selection in football and basketball, he played quarterback for the Laurel team that won the 1970 mythical state championship. In basketball, he scored 1,427 points and collected 1,321 rebounds in his career. At Nebraska, he started 55 of 71 games over a three-year span.

Todd Eubanks, Lincoln East (1983): A three-sport standout at Lincoln East and the Journal Star Athlete of the Year in 1983, he earned all-state honors in football and basketball, and won two gold medals at the state track meet. A high school All-American in track, he set a city record in the 400.

John Gibson, Papillion-La Vista (1996): A two-sport standout, Gibson earned all-state honors on the football field and was a three-time gold medalist at the state track meet in the triple jump. At Nebraska, he was a four-year football letterman at wingback and was among the team’s leading receivers in 2001.

Jordan Larson, Logan View (2005): A key player on the U.S. Olympic volleyball teams of 2012 and 2016, Larson earned 12 letters in volleyball, basketball and track at Logan View, earning high school All-America honors in volleyball and was an all-stater in basketball. The 2004 Journal Star girls athlete of the year accepted a volleyball scholarship to Nebraska after her sophomore year in high school, starting four years for the Huskers and earning All-America honors three times.

Nate Lashley, Mitchell (2001): A two-time state golf champion, leading Mitchell to the Class C-1 team title both years, he went on to play for the University of Arizona, where he was the Pac-10 runner-up in 2005. He turned professional after graduating, winning the PGA’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019.