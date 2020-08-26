NEN capitalizes on Twin River mistakes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northeast Nebraska, otherwise known as NEN, the combination of Wisner-Pilger, Pender, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast made quick work of Twin River softball on Tuesday in a 13-3 final.

NEN needed just four innings to claim victory and drop Twin River to 3-3. The hosts took advantage of five Twin River errors and scored eight unearned runs.

Emilee Spitz and Kamryn Lemburg were the only Titans who manged a base hit. Alexis Cherry drew two walks and Natalie Reeg also earned a free pass.

Spitz started in the circle and went 2 and 2/3 innings with five hits, nine runs, only four of those earned, three walks and three strikeouts.

"We did not do a good job of finding our favorite pitch," coach Renae Van Driel said. "I think if we would have been a little more selective we would have had better at bats. (NEN pitcher Macy Stuhr) did not strike any of us out. We just did not get the ball on the bat very well."

NEN scored at least two runs in all four innings, plating three in the first and six in the third.