NEN capitalizes on Twin River mistakes

Northeast Nebraska, otherwise known as NEN, the combination of Wisner-Pilger, Pender, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast made quick work of Twin River softball on Tuesday in a 13-3 final.
NEN needed just four innings to claim victory and drop Twin River to 3-3. The hosts took advantage of five Twin River errors and scored eight unearned runs.
Emilee Spitz and Kamryn Lemburg were the only Titans who manged a base hit. Alexis Cherry drew two walks and Natalie Reeg also earned a free pass.
Spitz started in the circle and went 2 and 2/3 innings with five hits, nine runs, only four of those earned, three walks and three strikeouts.
"We did not do a good job of finding our favorite pitch," coach Renae Van Driel said. "I think if we would have been a little more selective we would have had better at bats. (NEN pitcher Macy Stuhr) did not strike any of us out. We just did not get the ball on the bat very well."
NEN scored at least two runs in all four innings, plating three in the first and six in the third.
Two hits, a walk and an error put NEN up 3-0. Cherry walked with one down in the top of the second and scored later on an error, cutting the deficit down to 3-1, but NEN added two more on a hit batter, walk, error and sac fly.
Four singles, a walk, an error and a solo home run put NEN up 11-1 in the third.
Twin River scored its final two runs with a Spitz double, Cherry one-out walk, Lemburg single, Reeg's fielder's choice and an error.
Two hits and another error put the mercy rule in effect in the bottom half.
Twin River is back in action on Saturday at the Fillmore Central tournament.
"NEN did a very good job of putting the bat on the ball, and their outfielders played the grass well," Van Driel said. "We need to stay focused better the whole game and bring more energy. We were very flat."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!