New CHS boys golf coach Vancura says it's about embracing the opportunity

Brady Vancura just couldn't sleep.
Eleven years ago this past May, he was tossing and turning at a hotel in Kearney. For one, a thunderstorm had hit the area. Thunderclaps and lightning strikes made dozing off a challenge. More worrisome though was his lead in the Nebraska Boys Golf Class B State Tournament.
Vancura, a senior at Scotus Central Catholic at the time, took the top spot on the leaderboard after Day 1 at the Kearney Country Club and was 18 holes away from ending his high school career as a state champion.
As exciting as that prospect may be, it was also foreign territory. State is normally the only two-day tournament youth players ever experience, and though he had been there before, seeing his name at the top of the list was difficult to comprehend.
To this day, he can't say what would have happened in Round 2. But because there was no second day, Brady Vancura is a state champion.
Following some rain the day before, then, to his memory, another four inches that night, course officials couldn't approve the grounds for competition.
It's a rather anticlimactic story to tell about perhaps the greatest individual achievement in Vancura's athletic history. But while the circumstances prevented him from having a dramatic tale to tell down throughout the years, Vancura has since come to realize how he found himself in the situation.
It's that perspective, among others, he brings with him as the new boys head golf coach at Columbus High.
“It was kind of odd just knowing, ‘Hey, I was supposed to go play another round.’ That’s when it really sets in: ‘Hey, I just did this,'" Vancura remembered about that morning. "It’s not how anybody pictures it, it’s not how anybody imagines it, but I came out on top."
Vancura spent most springs and summers of his youth on the baseball diamond. His mother and father, Lyle and Jaci, began golfing when he was a child, and entered him into junior golf leagues as early as age five, but Vancura preferred cleats and a glove.
It wasn't until his freshman year when Vancura discovered he could compete at a high level that he began to commit to golf more and more. He snuck into state that spring - tying for 38th in the top half of the field as the only Scotus representative.
As a sophomore he was eighth overall, but was third after the first round. He dropped six shots the next day. Vancura was, again, the only Shamrock in the field. His junior year, he and his teammates qualified for the team race. Vancura tied for 27th and posted the second-best Scotus score.
His senior season he was back again as the only Shamrock. On what he calls an up-and-down day, Vancura rolled in five birdies and four bogies for a 1-under 70. His score left him three shots ahead of Scottsbluff's Erik Krzyzanowski.
High school golf being what it is, there's no accurate way, until the round is over, for a player to gauge how his round compared to his competitors. There also isn't a big moment, shot, chip or putt that stands out to Vancura as particularly meaningful.
All he knew was that he had the lead, and that was anything but comforting.
A restless night gave way to a gathering of other teams in the hotel lobby for breakfast. Word began to spread quickly that everyone would be returning to the course earlier than normal. The precipitation forced a cancellation of the second round. Just like that, it was time to finalize the 2011 state tournament.
“It didn’t set in until we got to the golf course. They started handing out medals and, ‘All right, I guess I did this,'" Vancura recalled. "People started coming up to me and saying congratulations. That’s the moment it started truly setting in."
There's not much more to it than that. There were no playoff holes filled with drama and an opponent matching him shot-for-shot. There were no fist pumps after a crucial putt or an approach shot stuck right near the flag. It was a championship void of championship moments.
“You always wish that you would have gotten a Day 2 to prove it, because now anytime you go look at it on the NSAA website, there’s still that notice there saying it was shortened to one day," Vancura said. "You wish there wouldn’t have to be the ifs and ands and buts of everything that happened, but everybody had the same situation."
While it's a memory lacking in entertainment value, for Vancura, the championship moments came away from that fateful day in Kearney. As he put it, he found himself with an opportunity to be in a situation to compete at the highest level.
That is, in a large part, the philosophy he plans to cultivate in CHS golf. Those type of moments can't be forced or planned. It takes swing after swing after swing for years before most players are in position to have success in those moments.
Yet, while they can't be predicted, the only way to seize upon them is to prepare, constantly.
“The work that goes into, not only competing for a state title and going on to play college golf, it’s not just a, ‘Hey, I can show up from March to May and be able to compete for a title,'" Vancura said. "It’s something you have to work at March to October, and you have to find a way to keep improving in the winter, which, can be hard in the state of Nebraska."
Vancura, who's been an assistant on the boys basketball staff, and will continue to do so, was a volunteer in the golf program under the leadership of Rick Benson. Whenever Benson stepped away, he had planned on submitting his name as a replacement.
Tragically, it came sooner than expected following Benson's passing in early May.
Vancura will step into the role aiming at continuing to qualify at least one individual to state each year as well as sending the entire team once every two or three years. That sustained success, he believes, will help attract youngsters to the game and perhaps create a day where the Discoverers are at state as a team every May.
Then there's the personal aspect of the position. Benson left the program on solid footing because of his legitimate care for the boys on his team. Vancura said that aspect of CHS golf will remain steadfastly in place.
“Rick did a really good job of building high-character kids," Vancura said. "He really built relationships with kids. Everybody that’s been through the Columbus High golf program has enjoyed their time because the passion Rick had; the relationships that Rick built. That’s something I want to carry on."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
