New CHS boys golf coach Vancura says it's about embracing the opportunity

While it's a memory lacking in entertainment value, for Vancura, the championship moments came away from that fateful day in Kearney. As he put it, he found himself with an opportunity to be in a situation to compete at the highest level.

That is, in a large part, the philosophy he plans to cultivate in CHS golf. Those type of moments can't be forced or planned. It takes swing after swing after swing for years before most players are in position to have success in those moments.

Yet, while they can't be predicted, the only way to seize upon them is to prepare, constantly.

“The work that goes into, not only competing for a state title and going on to play college golf, it’s not just a, ‘Hey, I can show up from March to May and be able to compete for a title,'" Vancura said. "It’s something you have to work at March to October, and you have to find a way to keep improving in the winter, which, can be hard in the state of Nebraska."

Vancura, who's been an assistant on the boys basketball staff, and will continue to do so, was a volunteer in the golf program under the leadership of Rick Benson. Whenever Benson stepped away, he had planned on submitting his name as a replacement.

Tragically, it came sooner than expected following Benson's passing in early May.