New coach, new energy

Lakeview boys soccer has been mired in losing seasons for the past nine years. Since a 7-6-1 mark in 2013, the Vikings have won, at most, five games.

That was the case again last year when Lakeview started with six straight losses. The Vikings were shut out in each of those first six and scored just six goals all season.

Taking over the reins of the program and looking to lead Lakeview into a new era is Aaron Rudloff. He's been busy in his first year with the school district, serving as an assistant in football and basketball before taking over for Joe Madden.

Rudloff doesn't have a soccer background in a competitive sense. A native of Battle Creek, soccer is not offered in the Braves' athletic department. In college he was a football player at Concordia. But perhaps a new way of thinking is just what the program needs.

Thus far, team members have said Rudloff has brought a basketball mentality to the preseason. While the skills might be rather different, recognizing scoring opportunities and creating scoring chances are very similar whether on the hardwood or the pitch.

With the help of assistant coach Gerber Recinos-Menendez, who brings a traditional soccer approach to the game, the combination of the two ways of thinking have Lakeview energized for the new season.

"He's definitely brought a positive mindset," senior goalkeeper Mason Klug said. "Lately he's been incorporating a lot of basketball drills with a soccer ball, and it actually works really well. He brings a winning mindset and a positive mindset. He might not know a lot about soccer, but he makes up for it in his coaching style."

Lakeview won three games last season, one in 2019 and has just 21 since the last winning season in 2013. In most of those, the Vikings have failed to score a goal. Offense, obviously, becomes the most pressing issue.

Lakeview didn't score in regulation until the 11th game of the year, and that was a loss. It took until a 4-0 win over Seward in the second-to-last game of the season before the Vikings found the back of the next in the first 80 minutes of the game.

They return Yordi Dominguez, who had three goals, and Fabian Recinos, who had two, but no one else with a goal on the roster.

But that doesn't mean Rudloff doesn't see potential.

"A lot of guys have really good skills handling the ball and they can work in space. We're matching that with coach Recinos and my ability to get them to work as a team and see the field a little bit differently," he said. "We've done a lot of offensive-focused drills to start practice when their minds are the most crisp. We've really worked on putting the ball in the net more."

It sounds like a scenario tailor-made for relying on defense. Until new scorers emerge, perhaps parking the bus, clogging up the defensive zone and playing for overtime and a shootout might be best. That's not the way Rudloff sees it.

"I'm more aggressive. I want us to take our shots when we have our shots," he said. "I'd like to see a significant increase in goals, that's why we're trying to put in new twists to get our guys who are good at handling the ball to create more chances."

That doesn't mean throwing caution to the wind and attacking at all costs, but rather, just like in basketball, learning how to pick the right spots.

"I see a lot of parallels. It's all about seeing openings," Rudloff said. "There's a time and a place, that's what we're trying to get our guys to understand."

Lakeview has four seniors in Klug, Pablo Tellez, Angel Rodriguez and new addition Andon Stenger. Stenger was on the golf team last year but has soccer experience. The roster also added Mason Hobza who wasn't part of the group in 2020.

Whether or not a new perspective and a few new players is enough remains to be seen. Regardless, Rudloff and Lakeview won't shy away from wanting success.

"I want to win, obviously you get into coaching for that reason. But success can also be measured in how the players are improving. Right now, before we've had a game I can say the guys have been successful in their progress this season," Rudloff said. "We're going to go as far as we think we can go. If we buy into the system that coach Recinos and I have started to build up, you never know. I think we have a lot of dangerous players, and if it comes together the right way we could put together a nice string of wins."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.