New era underway for CHS girls soccer

There will be plenty of new experiences this season for the Columbus High girls soccer team, which features a new coach, a new conference and a move to Class A.
One thing that isn't new is the roster, which features eight seniors who are hoping to make it back to state after going as freshmen.
"Morrison Stadium is where we want to be at the end of the year," senior Molly Roberts said. "I think we want to have a winning record because previously I think we were 8-8. I think being Class A, we have tougher competition, but we’re all able to do it with our senior leadership and everyone else on the team."
First-year head coach Zach Wayman said he feels his team has the experience to have a good year. Wayman has previous coaching experience at Lexington.
"We have some great senior leaders this year," he said. "We’ll be relying on them a lot. It kind of puts a lot of pressure on them but they do have some experience coming back and I think they all can contribute a few goals. I don’t know if we’ll have one very high goal scorer. I really do see this team as having four or five goal scorers."
Wayman is also installing his system into the team. Since summer workouts, he's been teaching the team his formations and style of play.
Fans can expect to see a fast-paced offense with lots of ball movement.
"We really have been building up the idea of how we want to play since the summer from when we were able to do socially distanced stuff," Wayman said. "We really want to try and play a game where we’re playing fast. We’re playing with possession, but it’s possession with a purpose.
"We’re trying to do something with the ball. It’s not just pass to pass it, it’s pass it from one side to the other, up and down, quickly, kind of hitting the opponent before they even know what happened. You’ll see us play fast and physical. We’ll still be a very technical team playing a very quick passing game of soccer."
One of the main strengths of the team, according to the players, is unity. Wayman came in intending to have the Discoverers work together as one unit and the team has bought into it.
"Our team motto is ‘What you do is greater than what you say,’" senior Alexis Haynes said. "We’re all trying to be united. We’re all working towards one goal. I agree we’re all one team. We’re all one family. I think it’s better this year with our culture because last year it was hard because JV would be on one side and varsity would be on another and we would never interact. This year, I think we’re doing a much better job of being together as one."
Forming this team identity is something Wayman has been working on since he first met his athletes. He also focused on making a personal relationship with his players.
"That definitely was probably my No. 1 goal before we did any soccer stuff," he said. "Obviously, with the lost season, you lose that team camaraderie and trust you have with your teammates and just that togetherness that you grow and build with. That was taken away. Going into summer, my biggest thing was getting them to trust coaches first."
One of the biggest hurdles for Columbus will be the transition to Class A. The Discoverers' schedule features multiple top-10 ranked (Lincoln Journal Star) teams.
"I’m really excited. It’s tougher competition, which means we have to work harder and be focused on playing in practice to on the field to outside of soccer too," senior Maddie Uhlig said.
Columbus started the season at 5 p.m. on Friday against Gretna at Wilderness Park.