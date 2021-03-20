New era underway for CHS girls soccer

"We really have been building up the idea of how we want to play since the summer from when we were able to do socially distanced stuff," Wayman said. "We really want to try and play a game where we’re playing fast. We’re playing with possession, but it’s possession with a purpose.

"We’re trying to do something with the ball. It’s not just pass to pass it, it’s pass it from one side to the other, up and down, quickly, kind of hitting the opponent before they even know what happened. You’ll see us play fast and physical. We’ll still be a very technical team playing a very quick passing game of soccer."

One of the main strengths of the team, according to the players, is unity. Wayman came in intending to have the Discoverers work together as one unit and the team has bought into it.

"Our team motto is ‘What you do is greater than what you say,’" senior Alexis Haynes said. "We’re all trying to be united. We’re all working towards one goal. I agree we’re all one team. We’re all one family. I think it’s better this year with our culture because last year it was hard because JV would be on one side and varsity would be on another and we would never interact. This year, I think we’re doing a much better job of being together as one."