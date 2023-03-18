The Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer team will look to be led by nine Shamrock seniors in 2023 with their season starting 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeview. Scotus bested the Vikings 10-0 and 7-0 in 2022.

Despite the large group of seniors returning Scotus doesn't return much offensive production from 2022. The nine seniors combined for 12 of the 16 goals scored by returning players.

"We have nine seniors leading this group and we're going to go as far as they take us," Scotus coach P.J. Miller said.

Scotus' 2022 season ran out of steam in the Class B-6 district final with the Shamrocks falling 3-1 to Grand Island Northwest ending Scotus' season at 12-5 overall.

Miller plans to rely heavily on his seniors that were apart of the 2022 roster to help with some younger players stepping into key roles.

"With so many seniors, they know what we're trying to instill. We're using them to help coach some of these younger kids," Miller said. "We got a lot of inexperience on the back end and they're going to have to come in and find their way quickly to keep this thing going."

One area led by seniors is the defense. The seniors looking to lead the group are Isaak Liebig and Trenton Cielocha.

"Getting together, getting touches talking and just communicating back there is key to building partnership," Cielocha said.

With defense looking like a strength for the Shamrocks, the offense will not be returning many key pieces from last season.

Another key piece from last year is Josh Bixenmann in the net for the Shamrocks.

"He's better year in and year out, got to keep getting better," Miller said. "You're only as good as your back line, he's got a lot of experience back there so everything should be ok."

The returning experience is important to the junior keeper as Miller hopes Bixenmann can become a more vocal leader for the Shamrocks.

The Shamrocks lost seven scorers from last season with the bunch combining for 48 scores, including losing Scotus' top two scorers.

Scotus lost last year's leading scorer Jose Cruz who scored 26 goals for the Shamrocks in 2022 and Chance Bailey who finished second on the scoring list for the Shamrocks with 15 goals.

"We lost a lot of our offense, so it (preseason preparation) has gone surprisingly well," Miller said.

Cruz opted to transfer back to Schuyler for his junior season.

"It's next man up, you can't just rely on one person," Miller said. "You take that one person away and that happened a few times to us last year. If nobody else can finish you don't score if you don't score you don't win."

Miller hopes to have his senior class step up in the absence of their leading scorer from last season.

"These senior kids are hungry so they want to prove they can do it," Miller said.

Along with Miller, Chance will not be on the roster after graduating in 2022. The loss of Bailey is another large gap the Shamrocks hope to fill.

"I think we'll be ok, between Carter (Filipi) and Ted Fehringer who are returning starters," Miller said. "They got a lot of experience, I think we'll be ok."

Fehringer scored two goals in his junior season as he hopes to improve in his senior season to help the Shamrocks on offense.

"I think it's going to have to take some better positioning on my part, just being smarter and more physical," Fehringer said. "Chance was just a really big force physically on the field so I'm going to have to fill that physical part of the game."

The hope for the 2023 Shamrock team is to have a balanced scoring attack to make up for the players they lost.

"I would prefer to have it balanced, then the other teams don't know who to focus on," Miller said. "The guys out there, they know what to do."

The Shamrocks fell short of making state last season but the hope for them to return is still there. According to Miller, the key to making it back to state starts with sound fundamentals and not getting too low.

"There'll be bumps in the road and we can get down on ourselves, we just have to keep going," Miller said.

Some younger players looking to make waves on this Scotus roster are freshman Maclain Bailey and Andy Padilla.

"They should step up and do well," Miller said. "We have so many new faces but those are the two that stand out."

Fehringer, a senior leader for the Shamrocks hopes Scotus can improve everyday this season.

"I think that we've been playing for a while, we've had some success and we've had some and we've also had some downs," Fehringer said. "I'll be excited to see how we weather the adversity this year, taking each game one day at a time and just improving daily."